Apr 16 (.) – Big U.S. banks should raise $ 200 billion in capital now and stop paying dividends to prepare for a deep economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel said Kashkari, in an editorial in the Financial Times.

Kashkari said banks should learn from the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when they only realized they were in serious trouble after financial markets were hit and stock prices plummeted.

“Raising that amount from private investors today, as a strong preventative measure, would ensure that large banks can support the economy in a wide range of scenarios related to the virus,” he added in the editorial https://on.ft.com/ 34JV0qq.

Earlier this month, a report by consulting firm Oliver Wyman and Morgan Stanley said that in the worst case scenario, or “a deep global recession,” global banks’ credit losses could rise to between $ 200 billion and $ 300 billion. While global banks’ wholesale profits could fall 277% in 2020.

The more optimistic, or “fast rebound,” scenario would see industry earnings drop 100% in 2020, the report said.

Large U.S. lenders – JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs – have reported large declines in earnings in the first quarter, primarily as they set aside larger reserves to hedge against a series of possible credit defaults on next months.

Banks are preparing in case customers and companies are unable to pay their bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed businesses and left millions of people unemployed.

Kashkari wrote that US banks should discontinue dividend payments and raise capital, adding that they can return capital through share buybacks and dividends if the health crisis turns out to be milder than feared.

Kashkari said Sunday that the United States’ economic recovery after the disruption caused by the outbreak will likely be “a long and difficult road” and that it sees an 18-month strategy to tackle the effects of the pandemic.

(Report by Kanishka Singh and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)