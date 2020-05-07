SAN FRANCISCO (.) – The US economy, which is heading into a “brutally painful” second quarter but is likely to return to growth in the second half, could revert to recession in 2021 if companies reopen without adequate measures to stop a Coronavirus resurgence, a Federal Reserve authority said Thursday.

Noting that households began to cut spending amid rising infections even before authorities imposed orders to stay home to stem the spread, Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker predicted that the economy will have a Poor performance until virus is under control.

If the economy reactivates in June with the arrival of technology to contain the virus, activity should pick up in the second half of the year and growth should continue next year at a rate above the trend.

“The less optimistic scenario is that we open too fast and see a significant second wave of the virus,” Harker said in remarks prepared to deliver to the Chicago Global Affairs Council. He estimated that if that happens it would provoke a health catastrophe and a “painful economic contraction of GDP in 2021 as closures resume.”

In either scenario, he said, the recovery will likely be mixed, and factories will be able to recover more than hotels, restaurants or retail stores, many of which may never reopen.

Harker also noted that the central bank, which cut interest rates to zero, bought trillions of dollars in bonds to stabilize financial markets, and launched a range of loan programs, may further extend its reach.

“The Federal Reserve is carefully considering establishing lines that can provide direct loans to non-profit colleges, universities and medical institutions,” he said.

(Report by Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)