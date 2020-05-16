1-Asset valuations. Asset prices have been unstable in many markets. Since their lows in late March and early April, risk asset prices have increased and spreads have narrowed in major markets. Asset prices remain vulnerable to significant price declines in the event the pandemic takes an unexpected turn, the economic consequences are more adverse, or tensions in the financial system resurface.1-

2-The indebtedness of companies and households. Business debt had historically been high relative to gross domestic product (GDP) until the early 2020s, and the fastest increases were concentrated in high-risk companies amid weak credit standards. The general decline in income associated with the severe reduction in economic activity has weakened the ability of companies to pay these (and other) obligations. Partly as a consequence, there has been a general reevaluation of credit risk, and the High yield corporate bond issuance and leveraged loan origination appear to have slowed markedly. Although household debt was at a moderate level relative to pre-crisis income, the deterioration of some households’ ability to pay obligations may lead to material losses for lenders.

Leverage in the financial sector. Before the pandemic, the largest banks in the United States were heavily capitalized and leverage in brokerage firms was low; instead, leverage measures in life insurance companies and hedge funds were at the upper ends of their ranges during the past decade. To date, banks have been able to meet the growing demand for credit line turns and, at the same time, create loan loss reserves in order to absorb the larger expected defaults. Stock brokers struggled to provide brokerage services during the acute period of financial stress. At least some hedge funds appear to have been seriously affected by large falls in asset prices and increased volatility in February and March, which reportedly contributed to market shocks. Overall, the prospects that losses in financial institutions create pressures in the medium term seem high.

Financing risk. In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting turmoil in the financial markets, the financing markets were less fragile than during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. However, major tensions arose and it was necessary to adopt emergency measures by the Federal Reserve to stabilize short-term financing markets.

The outlook for the pandemic and economic activity are uncertain. In the short term, the risks associated with the COVID-19 course and its effect on the US and world economy remain high. In addition, there is a potential for tensions to interact with pre-existing vulnerabilities stemming from weaknesses in the financial or fiscal system in Europe, China and emerging market economies (EMEs). These risks have the potential to interact with the vulnerabilities identified in this report and pose additional risks to the United States’ financial system.