The Federal Reserve expanded on Thursday an important program to support the so-called “Main Street” economy during the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to lend to even bigger companies, taking more risks in bank participation and suggesting some form of aid dedicated to organizations non-profit.

The term “Main Street” is commonly used to describe the economy as a whole and smaller companies.

The central bank said it would expand its “Main Street Loan Tool” into three separate programs to support companies with up to 15,000 employees and $ 5 billion in revenue, compared to the initial program limited to firms with 10,000 workers and 2 billion workers. dollars in revenue when it was first announced on April 9th.

Some 2,200 companies, individuals and nonprofits have sent suggestions to the central bank on how to adapt the Fed’s unprecedented efforts to meet the needs of the “real economy”.

The result is a program that will now be open to more companies and will allow more risk. The initial program required banks to hold 5% of any loan they made, with the rest coming from the Fed. For companies with more leverage and therefore more risk, the Fed will allow them to participate if banks agree to take 15% .

In addition, the Fed said companies now need to offer guarantees that they can pay their bills for at least 90 days, without going bankrupt during that time – a protective measure on which loans will have an impact.

Companies also need to promise that they will make “commercially reasonable efforts” to retain employees – a change from the “reasonable efforts” required previously.

The Fed said the aim was to encourage participation, not to impose too many restrictions and not to set terms that could weaken companies that are already struggling.

The size of the program will remain the same for now, with $ 600 billion in loans available.

