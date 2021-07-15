Fed comments calm tempers and Seoul rises 0.66%

Seoul, Jul 15 . .- The Seoul Stock Exchange advanced today with its main indicator, the Kospi, achieving a rise of 0.66% after the president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, assured that It is not yet the time to change course and tighten its monetary policy.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 21.41 points to stand at 3,286.22 integers, while the Kosdaq technological index advanced 9.33 integers or 0.89%, to 1,054.31 units.

After US inflation data in June led to a negative close in Seoul on Wednesday, Powell’s words today calmed spirits and sent foreign and institutional investors back into buying.

In the second tranche of the negotiation, the Kospi increased its gains, despite the fact that today the publication of the gross domestic product (GDP) of China, South Korea’s main trading partner, in the second quarter showed an advance below expectations.

However, retail sales in the world’s second largest economy, which grew 12% year-on-year in June, did induce optimism.

The top-capped stock on the Seoul Stock Exchange, tech giant Samsung Electronics, gained 1.38%, while the world’s second-largest memory chip maker SK hynix closed flat.

The operator of the main national internet search engine, Naver, became more expensive by 1.13%, although the company behind the largest South Korean messaging application, Kakao, fell by 1.54%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics appreciated 1.16%, and its competitor Celltrion climbed 2.11%.

For its part, the largest South Korean vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, closed with an advance of 0.65%.

.