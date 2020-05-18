WASHINGTON – The crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic could make the United States economy “easily” shrink between 20% and 30% this quarter, Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) President Jerome Powell said on Sunday.

The data show that 30 million jobs have been destroyed in the largest economy in the world, after companies closed in the midst of the covid-19 crisis. “The figures that we know of this quarter, which ends in June, will be very, very bad. There will be a big decrease in economic activity, a big increase in unemployment,” Powell told CBS ’60 Minutes program.

Although unemployment can peak from 20% to 25%, a level never seen since the 1930s, Powell said the country will be able to avoid another depression. “I think there is a good chance that there will be positive growth in the third quarter,” he said, noting, however, that returning to normal can take time and that the United States will not see a full recovery until the discovery of a vaccine against disease.

The Fed reduced the reference rate for lending money and injected billions of dollars into the financial system and programs designed to support small and medium-sized businesses, as well as state and local governments. Powell said the bank is prepared to make further efforts in the same direction and reiterated that more public spending will be needed to support workers and businesses to allow the economy to recover.

“If we allow people to be without work for long periods, if we let companies fail unnecessarily, there will be economic losses in the long run. The good news is that we can avoid this if we give more support now,” he said. The crisis “came so fast and so hard that the pain that people feel and the uncertainty that reigns today cannot really be expressed in words.” / .

