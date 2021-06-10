Fed balance sheet exceeds $ 8 trillion for the first time: data

NEW YORK, Jun 10 (.) – The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet topped $ 8 trillion for the first time, weekly data released Thursday by the central bank on its asset holdings showed.

The report also showed that the Fed appears to have sold about $ 160 million of its corporate bond holdings since Monday, following the announcement that it was undoing its nearly $ 14 billion portfolio of corporate credit.

As a first step, the central bank began selling its stake in 16 publicly traded bond funds on Monday.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)