Fed balance sheet could hit $ 9 trillion by end of 2022: Fed NY report

Airbnb revamps site to attract more guests and hosts

(Bloomberg) – Airbnb Inc. unveiled a major service revamp in an effort to attract hosts and guests to the home rental platform amid a surge in travel after the pandemic. The updated site is designed to offer travelers greater search flexibility, helping them quickly find rentals near popular tourist destinations, such as national parks, and offering greater flexibility in search parameters, dates, and destinations. Airbnb will also make it easy to become a host, simplifying the process to just 10 steps. Other guest enhancements include a faster check-out process, an easy-to-access arrival guide for future stays, and an "updated" cancellation policy that will increase clarity around policies, according to a statement Monday. Hosts will see a more centralized reservation system and enhancements to their messaging system so they can send faster responses to guest inquiries. The alternative accommodation market, dominated by Airbnb in the United States, is leading the global travel recovery as people take advantage of remote work policies and flock to beach towns or mountain towns for stays that last for months. The San Francisco-based company reported a 52% increase in gross bookings in the first quarter from a year earlier. "The lines between travel, live and work are blurring and we are improving our service to make it easier for people to integrate travel. and have more people become hosts, "said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Other online travel giants such as Booking Holdings Inc. and Expedia Group Inc., which owns Vrbo, launched aggressive marketing campaigns this year to try to steal Airbnb hosts. On Monday, Airbnb responded by announcing its biggest makeover with more than 100 new features that promise to streamline the process for both guests and hosts.