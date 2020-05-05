By Jonnelle Mars and Lindsay Dunsmuir

(.) – The US economy may start to recover in the second half of the year after what is shaping up to be the worst recession in decades, but growth is likely to be slow and uneven, several Reserve officials said Tuesday. Federal.

Its least optimistic assessments come when most states in the country started or moved toward reopening their economies, closed for weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 30 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks, and President Donald Trump has lobbied to restart economic activity, despite the fact that the coronavirus has spread and deaths have exceeded 70,000.

“We are experiencing the contraction in activity and the most severe increase in unemployment that we have seen in our lives,” Fed Vice President Richard Clarida said in an interview with CNBC. “Unfortunately, the unemployment rate will increase to figures that we have probably not seen since the 1940s.”

Economists polled by . estimate unemployment in April soared to 16%.

Still, Clarida said she was hopeful that the central bank could limit lasting damage to the economy, adding that it was “in the range of possibilities” for the economic recovery to start in the second half of the year once companies reopen and people return to work.

Wall Street gave up much of its profit after the comments, which were not the only shady turnaround by Fed officials on Tuesday.

“There are many different possibilities,” Atlanta Fed Chief Raphael Bostic said of the way to any recovery, noting that it depends in the first instance on stabilizing the infection rate. “In many communities, the ‘V’ recovery will be very difficult to achieve,” Bostic said, referring to a scenario with a rapid economic rebound.

VARIOUS RECOVERIES

Coronavirus infections in the United States have continued to rise, exceeding 1.1 million so far, and some epidemiologists forecast more than 130,000 deaths by early August.

“Across the country there have been a lot of different experiences, a different vulnerability, and that will translate into a diversity of recoveries,” added Bostic.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said it was “reasonable” to expect a return to economic growth in the second half of the year, but such a situation is only slightly more likely than other more pessimistic scenarios.

In a conference call with journalists, Evans said he considered efforts to reopen the economy, even as the pandemic continues, to be a “bold decision with fairly high risks.” He added that “recovery in activity will probably be slow at first.”

Evans said some companies will be able to grow even with social distancing and other precautions, while others, including travel and hospitality services, will not. Much will depend on how safe consumers feel about spending. If all goes well, unemployment could drop to 5% by the end of next year, he said.

Meanwhile, the head of the St. Louis Fed, James Bullard, warned in a different call with journalists that more companies could fail and nonprofits could close if the recovery is delayed. “If the weakness persists in the second half of the year, I think new problems will emerge if we cannot control the pandemic.”

(Additional report by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir, Written by Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)