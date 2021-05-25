Fed authorities approach to open debate on reduction of stimuli

By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials have begun to acknowledge that they are closer to debating when to withdraw some of their support for the US economy, even as they say the support is still necessary to fuel the recovery and jobs.

“We’re talking about downsizing,” San Francisco Fed chair Mary Daly told CNBC on Tuesday, referring to the possible $ 120 billion cut in monthly asset purchases. Those bond purchases, along with near-zero interest rates, seek to lower borrowing costs and encourage hiring and investment.

“I want to make sure everyone knows that it’s not about doing something now,” Daly added. He noted that while he is “optimistic” about falling unemployment, the economy is still more than 8 million jobs from where it was before the pandemic, which is not over yet. “Right now, monetary policy is in a very good place … we have to be patient.”

Earlier Tuesday, Vice President Richard Clarida also opened the door to talk about the Fed reducing support at some point. “It may well be … that there will come a time in the next few meetings when we will be at the point where we can begin to discuss reducing the pace of asset purchases,” he told Yahoo Finance. “That was not the central theme of the April meeting. It will depend on the flow of data.”

This suggestion that talking about the downsizing might become appropriate is a change from just a month ago when central bank chairman Jerome Powell said “it was not yet” the time to even contemplate having such a conversation.

Fed officials have promised to warn markets well in advance before making changes to monetary policy, to prevent a repeat rally in bond yields after former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke surprised markets by point out a reduction in bond purchases in 2013.

Since their April meeting, two presidents of regional Federal Reserve banks have publicly urged that the discussion begin soon, and others have highlighted the risks should a current round of price increases turn into one more inflation cycle. ingrained.

The next meeting of the central bank will be on June 15-16. The Fed has promised that it will not raise interest rates until the economy returns to full employment and sees inflation hit 2% and is on track to exceed that level.

That stance worries some analysts who believe the Fed has relaxed too much on inflation and is setting the stage for a painful round of steep interest rate hikes to combat inflation that could also send the economy back to normal. recession.

Most Fed officials have held onto the view that the recent surge in inflation will be transitory, given its origins in supply and labor market bottlenecks that will eventually be resolved.

But not everyone is completely convinced. Speaking Monday night, Kansas City Fed Chair Esther George highlighted the “tremendous” amount of fiscal stimulus that has been injected into the economy, saying she is “not inclined to dismiss current price signals or to rely too much on historical relationships and dynamics when judging the inflation outlook. “

Clarida said Tuesday that she believes the Fed will be able to curb any inflation outbreak with harsh rhetoric and more modest interest rate hikes that would allow economic growth to continue.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)