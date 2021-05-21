Fed authorities and new data begin to lower expectations for May employment report

By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials and new data from the Dallas Fed have begun to lower expectations for US job growth in May as companies’ hiring plans continue to outperform. the supply of people capable or willing to work.

Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan said on Friday that hiring difficulties have continued throughout May, and will likely lead to another weak jobs report following the 266,000 jobs added in April, which resulted from lower than expected.

An earlier survey released by the Dallas Fed, intended to provide a mid-month assessment of national labor market trends, also noted weakening job growth.

That has been attributed to a number of factors, including current unemployment benefit payments and lack of childcare, and “these structural problems, which we saw in the April report … all those tensions are not going to go away. even for the next employment report, “Kaplan told a Dallas Fed conference.

“We think you are going to see another strange or unusual report … Companies tell us that they are in high demand, but cannot find skilled or unskilled workers,” he added.

Fed officials expected to see a “series” of months in which a million or more new jobs were added to the US payroll, helping the country quickly regain the 8.2 million jobs still lost since. pre-pandemic levels.

However, earlier this week, St. Louis Fed Chief James Bullard called that number “exaggerated” and said a “more realistic” expectation was perhaps half a million jobs a month.

The comments highlight a growing dilemma within the Fed, as it analyzes how long to maintain levels of emergency economic support as the pandemic declines and the economy accelerates for what may be the strongest year of expansion since the start of the crisis. 1980s.

Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker on Friday became the second central bank official, along with Kaplan, to urge a quicker start to talks on when and how quickly to cut the $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

“It’s something that, in my opinion, we should start having a conversation sooner rather than later,” Harker said at a virtual event hosted by the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed chiefs Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin, speaking at the same event with Kaplan, stood firm on their positions that more hires are needed before they are ready to discuss a “reduction” of the purchase of bonds.

“Right now we are not in a position where that plays a role for the measures,” said Bostic, a view that is now almost a consensus at the Fed, even as some begin to warn of a possible overheating of the economy.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir, Additional Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)