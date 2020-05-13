Washington, May 13 . .- The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the USA, Jerome Powell, considers that the recovery from the crisis by the COVID-19 will require time and perhaps new extraordinary measures to reactivate the economy, but ruled out the use of negative interest rates, as called for in some sectors, including US President Donald Trump.

“The Fed’s position on negative interest rates has not changed. It is not something the Fed is contemplating,” Powell said in response to growing calls to take this extraordinary step, including those of President Trump, at a conference in the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in Washington.

He acknowledged, however, that there are “some supporters” who support this unconventional monetary policy measure, which in practice means charging for bank deposits in order to stimulate spending and investment to support economic activity.

Among them is President Trump, who indicated in a tweet on Tuesday his favorable position.

“While other countries are receiving the benefits of negative interest rates, the US should also accept the GIFT. Big numbers!” Said the president, who has been very critical of the management of the US central bank, referring to to central banks such as Japan or the European ECB that have applied it.

The Fed has long insisted that it sees no effectiveness for the United States. in the use of this monetary tool, but in recent weeks the voices in favor have increased in the face of the crisis unleashed by the virus.

“I don’t think Powell could have been clearer, but market participants seem to not want to take no for an answer, so I’m not optimistic that the message is going to be absorbed this time either,” explained Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, in a note to clients.

MASSIVE INJECTIONS

To alleviate economic havoc, the Fed has launched its entire monetary arsenal with massive injections of liquidity into the financial markets, massive purchases of debt and has lowered interest rates to practically 0%.

In addition, Congress has approved several fiscal stimulus programs worth nearly $ 3 trillion.

“There is a growing consensus that recovery may come slower than we would like … and that recovery may take a while before gaining momentum,” Powell said.

Therefore, it did not rule out the need for additional monetary stimulus measures.

“Although the economic response has been both timely and adequately large, it may not have been the final chapter, given that the road ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” he said.

The Wall Street Stock Exchange started the day lower after Powell’s comments, with the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, registering a decrease of 0.83% shortly after the opening bell.

The severity of the impact of the virus is one of recent unprecedented magnitude, according to the first indicators that have been known.

Powell said a Fed survey to be released this week found that nearly 40% of households earning less than $ 40,000 a year have lost a job in March.

“This turnaround in economic fortune has caused a level of pain that is difficult to capture in words,” said the president of the central bank.

The first calculation of the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year registered a contraction of 4.8%, but the figures for the second quarter are expected to be much more dramatic.

Likewise, unemployment in the country shot up in April 10.3 percentage points, reaching a rate of 14.7%, a figure not seen for 70 years, as a result of the wave of layoffs.

The United States reached 1,367,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 82,246 deaths on Tuesday, according to an independent count by John Hopkins University.

.