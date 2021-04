WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) – Wholesale inventories in the United States rose slightly more than initially reported in February, when sales fell, according to official data released on Friday.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 0.6%, instead of the 0.5% it had reported.

In the year-on-year comparison, inventories showed an increase of 2.0% compared to the same month in 2020.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)