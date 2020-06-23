The Cineplex campaign, Balcony Cinema, was created by the agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada, for that country

The film that was screened was How To Train Your Dragon, which in English has the talent of Canadian Jay Baruchel

Along with the outdoor function, the chain of movie theaters made a collection for their donation

With the economic reopening, companies are seeing how they can return to their tasks without exposing the health of their users. Of course, not all companies have been able to return to regular activities. On the contrary, there are brands that are still waiting for the approval of the authorities to open their doors. In this sense, these companies are still looking at how to use a campaign to continue connecting with part of their community.

One of the industries facing the darkest picture is that of movie theaters. These chains are not only incapable of generating income if people cannot go out on the street. At the same time, due to the nature of the services, they are staying in the last stages of reactivation of almost all the services. This situation also applies to Cineplex, a group based in Canada and with a strong presence in Toronto. But that has not stopped them from launching this campaign.

The company knows that it is close to resuming its activities, but it knows that it must remind consumers of what the cinema experience is like. So like many other brands in the sector before her, she launched a moving campaign. Throughout Toronto, he set up projectors to stream movies that people can enjoy from their balconies. And with that activation, remind people of the value of going to enjoy a tape with the whole community.

How to campaign for the reopening?

Along with Cineplex, several companies are working extra to remind people that their services were part of their lives before the pandemic and can return to the new normal. Kia, for example, remembers the appeal of car roadtrips, as traditional tourism is paralyzed. KFC also composed a love poem to tell people they miss them. Even Michelob Ultra celebrated the return of sports with its new campaign.

The Cineplex example is valuable because it paints a new way of looking at a return to the so-called new normal. True, it is not a new strategy and several movie theaters have already used it to interact with their users in the running of the bulls. But it had not been used in this context back to the new normal. It is a valuable campaign because it allows people to remember why they liked going to these entertainment centers in the first place.

This is remarkably important to the film projection industry. As has been demonstrated in countless cases before this, it is not enough for companies to just open their doors to recover. Consumers themselves must be motivated to buy again. So this campaign is a very valuable plus for the company. They really take an active role in recovering supply and demand.

Other strategies to boost demand

Although the Cineplex campaign is the most recent example, other companies have already tried to recover lost business to the new normal. For example, McDonald’s launched a spot to remind the public in France of the importance of its restaurants in their daily life. The Future Collective agency released a comprehensive guide to retail and thus seduce customers. Others, in the style of Prisma and Burger King, continue to adapt to the dynamics of home office.

Sure, a campaign is not the only way to boost demand in the new normal. According to McKinsey, it is essential to work on digital platforms to capture that part of the public willing to resume consumption as if nothing had happened. PYMNTS points out that people must be given the certainty that they will not get sick in their interaction with the brand. And Bain & Company believes that it is worth looking back at examples like China.

