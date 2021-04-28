features, prices and availability of the new Samsung laptops

Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro. Those are the names of the four laptops with Windows 10 that Samsung has announced in its third Unpacked of 2021. With them, the brand wants to take a step forward in the personal computer market, which, during 2020, experienced significant growth.

Each of the four teams presented by Samsung focuses on a particular type of customer. The Galaxy Book, for example, seeks to satisfy all those who need a solvent but simple laptop. The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, on the other hand, target professional clients who want to work on the go. And finally, the Galaxy Odyssey arrives to gain a foothold in the segment for gamers, so it sacrifices part of its portability in favor of much more powerful components.

These are the characteristics of the Galaxy Book

The Galaxy Book is the most normal model in the catalog presented by Samsung. It can be configured with the latest generation of Intel processors, versions with 4G will be marketed – which allows working on the move without depending on Wi-Fi connections – and will be sold in a single size: 15.6 inches.

FeaturesSamsung Galaxy BookScreen 15.6 inch TFT LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) .ProcessorIntel Celeron, Intel Pentium Gold or the 11th generation of Intel Core processors (i7, i5 and i3) .GraphicsIris Xe (i7 / i5), Intel UHD ( i3, Pentium and Celeron) and Nvidia GeForce MX540. Storage Up to 512 GB SSD (NVMe). RAM 4 GB, 8 GB or 16 GB (LPDDR4x). Dimensions 356.6 x 229.1 x 15.4 millimeters. Weight 1.55 kg or 1.59 kg (if including Nvidia GPU) Battery 54 Wh. Includes 65 W fast charger (USB-C) Connectivity 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 USB Type C, 2 USB Type A (USB 3.2), HDMI, 3.5 mm headphone jack and microSD Web camera Yes, 720p HD Microphones Yes, two microphones Operating system Windows 10 Home / Pro Available colors Mystic Silver (silver) and Mystic Blue (blue) Others Dolby Atmos sound and fingerprint reader on the power button (optional) .

The Galaxy Book Pro has an AMOLED screen and a super light body

The Galaxy Book Pro takes a step forward, mainly, in two areas: portability and display. Both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch versions have AMOLED displays, a technology that promises higher contrast. Samsung has been using this type of panel in mobile phones, wearables and tablets for several years. However, its presence in laptops is not so common.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Book Pro is Samsung’s most portable computer. The 13.3-inch version is 11.2 millimeters thick, little more than a Galaxy S21 Ultra. And when it comes to weight, the lightest model shows a figure after passing through the scale of only 0.87 kg. All this without sacrificing power: they have Intel’s 11th generation processors and, if the customer wishes, they can purchase them with external Nvidia GPUs and 4G connectivity.

Features Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Display 13.3-inch AMOLED FHD (1920 x 1080) or 15.6-inch AMOLED FHD (1920 x 1080) Processor 11th generation Intel Core processors (i7, i5 and i3) GraphicsIntel Iris Xe (i7 / i5) or Intel UHD (i3). The 15-inch model will also be available with an Nvidia GeForce MX540. Storage Up to 1 TB SSD (NVMe). RAM 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB (LPDDR4x). Dimensions The 13.3-inch model measures 304.4 x 199 , 8 x 11.2 millimeters, while the 15.6-inch model measures 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 millimeters. The 15.6-inch version with external GPU measures 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3 millimeters. Weight The 13.3-inch model weighs 0.87 kg in its standard version. This figure increases to 0.88 kg in the case of the 4G model. The 15.6-inch version, on the other hand, weighs 1.05 kg, which amounts to 1.15 kg if purchased with the external GPU. Battery The 13.3-inch version has a 63 Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch variant raises that number to 68 Wh. Both models include a 65W fast charger (USB-C), 4G LTE connectivity (optional on 13.3-inch model only), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, a USB-A connector, 3.5 millimeter headphone jack and microSD card slot. The 15-inch model also has an HDMI port Web camera Yes, 720p HD Microphones Yes, two microphones Operating system Windows 10 Home / Pro Available colors Mystic Silver (silver), Mystic Pink Gold (rose gold) and Mystic Blue (blue) Other Dolby Atmos sound, Power button fingerprint reader, Intel Evo Platform and Vesa Certified DisplayHDR 500.

The Book Pro 360 has 5G, can be converted into a tablet and is compatible with the S-Pen

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 part of the same philosophy as the Galaxy Book Pro, but it goes a step further in some respects. The screen is Super AMOLED, it can be purchased with an integrated 5G modem and, in addition, it is compatible with the S-Pen, the stylus that Samsung markets with other products.

Features Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Display 13.3-inch Super AMOLED FHD (1920 x 1080) or 15.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD (1920 x 1080) Processor 11th generation Intel Core processors (i7, i5 and i3) GraphicsIntel Iris Xe (i7 / i5) or Intel UHD (i3) Storage Up to 1 TB SSD (NVMe) RAM 8 GB or 16 GB (LPDDR4x). The 15.6-inch model can also be purchased with 32 GB of RAM.Dimensions The 13.3-inch model measures 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 millimeters, while the 15.6-inch model measures 354, 85 x 227.97 x 11.9 millimeters. Weight The 13.3-inch model weighs 1.04 kg in its standard version. This figure increases to 1.10 kg for the 5G model. The 15.6-inch version, on the other hand, weighs 1.39 kg. Battery The 13.3-inch version has a 63 Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch variant raises that figure to 68 Wh. The two models include a 65W fast charger (USB-C) .5G connectivity (optional only on the 13.3-inch model), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-C ports, jack 3.5 millimeter headphone jack and microSD card slot Web camera Yes, 720p HD Microphones Yes, two microphones Operating system Windows 10 Home / Pro Available colors Mystic Navy (navy blue), Mystic Bronze (bronze) and Mystic Silver (silver) .Others Dolby Atmos sound, Power button fingerprint reader, Intel Evo Platform, S-Pen compatible and Vesa Certified DisplayHDR 500.

With the Odyssey, Samsung wants to attract the attention of gamers

The Galaxy Book Odyssey walk in a completely opposite direction from the Book Pro. In this case, extreme portability gives priority to internal components. That is to say: it is not as light a machine as the previous ones, but, in return, it offers superior benefits.

FeaturesSamsung Galaxy Book Pro Odyssey 15.6 inch TFT LCD screen with FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Processor 11th generation Intel Core processors (i7 or i5). GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q. Storage Up to 1 TB SSD (NVMe) RAM 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB (LPDDR4x) Dimensions 356.6 x 229.1 x 17.7 millimeters Weight 1.85 kg Battery 83 Wh. Includes a 135W fast charger (USB-C) .ConnectivityWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Two USB-C, three USB-A, one HDMI, a headphone jack, microSD and RJ45.Web cameraYes, 720p HD.MicrophonesYes , two microphones Operating system Windows 10 Home / Pro Others Dolby Atmos sound and fingerprint reader on the power button.

When will they be on sale?

In addition to the aforementioned characteristics, Samsung has emphasized the synchronization of all these Galaxy Book with other devices in its ecosystem. Among the most outstanding functions is the interconnection of headphones or the possibility of using a Galaxy Tab as an auxiliary screen – something that Apple also allows with the iPad.

When it comes to pricing, Samsung has not disclosed any information about its new laptops. Nor has he communicated when we can expect the arrival of these teams in Europe.

