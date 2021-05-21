features, price, details and all the information

There are still months until the arrival of the Pixel 6, but we already know details about the new Google phone. This is what is known so far.

Unless there is a change of plans, Google should present its new generation of Pixel smartphones during the next fall. According to the latest rumors, the family would be made up of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and would be a great evolution with respect to the current Google Pixel 5.

But those are just rumors. What is really known about the Pixel 6? At this point, we have already known several details practically confirmed of the new Google smartphones, which we wanted to review today.

The Material You interface will be released with all its new features

During the main Keynote of Google I / O 2021, the company presented Material You, a complete review of the Android design language, with interesting news such as a theme system able to extract the colors of the wallpaper set on the mobile, to generate a color palette to be used as the basis for the system theme.

But, as we already know, this new Android 12 interface will be exclusive to Pixel devices at first, and according to Google it will be in the fall when it begins to be available. Coinciding with the arrival of the new generation of Pixel devices.

It will be the first Pixel with Ultra Wide Band technology

Also during the I / O, Google announced a novelty in Android called “digital car keys”, which will allow you to unlock or even start the car with your mobile, without resorting to the physical key.

This new feature will require Ultra Wide Band technology … which according to Google itself, will be available in the Pixel series from autumn. And, given that nowadays, no mobile in the family has this technology, it is very likely that Pixel 6 is the first to include Ultra Wide Band.

It will mount the GS101 processor, the first designed by Google

Another feature that has practically been confirmed is the inclusion of the GS101 processor, known by the code name “Whitechapel”, in the new Pixel 6.

We talk about first SoC designed by Google, and developed in collaboration with Samsung’s specialist semiconductor division Exynos. Although their technical specifications are unclear, it is expected to be a high-end oriented processor, with integrated 5G modem.

Front camera with support for 4K video and centered on the screen

Through the google camera app code, it has been possible to extract some Pixel 6 front camera details. On the one hand, it is known that it would be located at the top center of the screen. and not in the upper left corner as in the current Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

In addition, for the first time the possibility of record 4K video with the front camera, something that, to this day, is not possible in any other mobile of the Pixel family.

Your camera will be “more inclusive”

Another novelty announced during the Google I / O refers to the work carried out by Google with the aim of get the camera software of your phones in charge of processing the images be more inclusive with all types of people.

To do this, the white balance has been adjusted and an attempt is made to highlight the natural skin tone in people with dark skin tones. Although it is expected that these advances will end up landing on all Pixels, and in the future throughout the entire Android ecosystem, the company itself confirmed that will debut in fall, probably alongside the Pixel 6.

It will have a very different design than the Pixel 5

A few weeks ago, we were able to see a series of renders that represented the supposed design of the Google Pixel 6, with a very different appearance from the current models, having a camera module that occupies the entire width of the back of the phone, a curved screen and a glass back surrounded by a metal chassis.

Although at first we took the information with a certain skepticism – due, above all, to the bad reputation of the “leaker” who brought the renders to light – a few hours after publishing the article, another source independently confirmed that, indeed, the leaked Pixel 6 design was the definitive one.

I can independently confirm the Pixel 6 renders are accurate in design, but color isn’t. – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 13, 2021

There may be some other change in the final version of the Pixel 6 that we expect to see in the fall with respect to the devices that the renders represent. What is clear is that the new generation of Google phones will try to stand out with a differential design, which will have little to do with the models launched in 2020.

This is, for now, everything that is known about the Google Pixel 6. It is very likely that clues will continue to appear and details about the phones will leak over the weeks. Therefore, we will keep this article updated with all the news that we hope to see in the Pixel 6.

