features, price, availability and news

It is a day of important launches for Xiaomi. In addition to the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi Smart Band 6 and a new charging base, presented in society the new Mi 11i, a smartphone with interesting specifications that will be available globally. The device will arrive with powerful processing power, a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, triple rear camera and a significant 4,520 mAh battery.

The first thing that strikes the Xiaomi Mi 11i is its processor. Chinese manufacturer incorporated the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, with 5 nanometer processing technology and Adreno 660 GPU. This flagship chipset promises top-notch performance with lower power consumption.

Xiaomi’s new smartphone will be available with two versions of UFS 3.1 storage: 128 or 256 GB. It is worth noting that in both cases it will have 8 GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i stands out for its screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz

The new Xiaomi smartphone arrives on the market with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. The display, manufactured by Samsung, offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. In addition, the Mi 11i has 360 ° light detection sensors, which improves the accuracy of the automatic brightness.

The screen, as can be seen, is the main difference from the standard Mi 11. While the reference model opts for a higher resolution curved panel, this Mi 11i opts for a more conservative screen (Full HD + and free of curves) but equally effective.

In the connectivity section, the device is not far behind and provides support for dual SIM with 5G, WiFi 6, NFC and infrared. It also has the traditional USB Type-C connector.

Triple camera, Dolby Atmos sound and high-capacity battery

The Mi 11i will hit the market with the promise of pro-level photos thanks to its triple rear configuration. The smartphone incorporates a 108 megapixel main lens, a 119 ° ultra wide angle and a telemacro. For its part, the front camera will be 20 megapixels.

According to the manufacturer the device will be capable of capture videos in 8K and will maintain its high performance in dark scenes with the ‘Ultra Night’ mode. It also highlights the Audio Zoom function that uses a three-microphone setup and allows you to capture quality audio regardless of distance, just by zooming in on the desired subject.

In the sound section the Mi 11i boasts Dolby Atmos technology in its dual speaker. According to Xiaomi, the sound was “professionally tuned” to provide a unique experience in games, TV series and movies.

The battery life is another of the points with which Xiaomi wants to enchant the public. The company endowed the Mi 11i with a 4,520 mAh battery, which promises to last a full day under heavy use. But if the energy runs out the mobile can be charged to 100% in just 52 minutes using the 33W charger, which in this case is included in the purchase.

The Mi 11i will be available in Spain in three different colors: Celestial Silver, Frosty White and Cosmic Black. The price of the cheapest version will be 649 euros, while that of the 256 version will be 699 euros.

