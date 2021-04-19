Features, price, and specs of the latest from Fitbit

Fitbit has presented this Monday its new activity bracelet, the Fitbit Luxe. It is a wearable that is committed to transmitting a premium feeling thanks to its stainless steel case and interchangeable straps. In addition, it has sleep monitoring and sports activity log, features that seek to support a more ‘holistic approach to health and wellness«.

“We have brought significant technological advancements into Luxe, creating a sleek and stylishly designed bracelet packed with features – some of which were only available on our smartwatches – and providing access to them to an even greater number of people around the world.” , said James Park, Fitbit Vice President, CEO and Co-Founder.

It is about, nothing more and nothing less, Fitbit’s first product since acquiring Google, completed in January of this year. Instead of presenting a smartwatch with Wear Os, the firm has decided to bet on an activity bracelet that inspires its design in the Fitbit Inspire 2 and that, in addition to offering the aforementioned health characteristics, thanks to its design, can be used with sports or formal wear.

Fitbit Luxe: price and availability

The design of the new Fitbit Luxe stands out for its stainless steel case available in three colors: ivory white, with a gold stainless steel case; black, with a graphite black stainless steel case, and orchid pink, with a platinum stainless steel case. In addition, a special version can be purchased with a Gorjana Parker link bracelet in gold stainless steel.

The Fitbit Luxe straps are interchangeable and feature classic buckle adjustments. This is one of the most valued features for those who love customization. Options include Horween leather double-wrap straps in different colors and stainless steel.

Fitbit’s newest product, the Luxe, can be reserved for 149.95 euros And, according to the company, it includes a six-month free subscription to the premium service for new users.

