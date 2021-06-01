features, price and release date

Nvidia has introduced two new graphics cards within the 3000 series. Their names are RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, and both seek to conquer gamers – and not cryptocurrency miners – with their great performance.

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, according to the company, runs games at 2 times faster than the GTX 1080 Ti and 1.5 times faster than the RTX 2080 at 4K. It will be available starting June 3 at a price of $ 1,199.

This GPU, like the other graphics in the range, is driven by architecture Nvidia Ampere. Features Tensor Cores that improve DLSS performance and Next-Gen RT Cores Accelerate Ray Tracing, a feature highly valued by gamers. As expected, it also supports G-SYNC, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast technologies.

In terms of VRAM memory, the RTX 3080 Ti has 12 GB GDDR6X in total. It is about half available in the RTX 3090, although that does not mean that its performance is negligible far from it. This graphics is capable of offering a bandwidth of 912 GB / s, a 50% improvement over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

If you are already thinking of acquiring one of these you must take into account the requirements for its operation. The RTX 3080 Ti has a TDP of 350 W, so you must have a 750 W power supply in your computer.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 TI Features

The RTX 3070 Ti, meanwhile, comes with a lower price than the RTX 3080 Ti: $ 599. Still, it’s 1.5 times faster at playing games than the RTX 2070 Super. It has 8GB of GDDR6X memory (a 2GB increase over the previous generation) and, like its siblings, includes Nvidia’s well-known Ray Tracing, DLSS and Reflex technologies.

Fortunately, like the new RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, these new graphics have a hash rate limiter. That is, Nvidia is re-applying its strategy so that graphics cards reach gamers and do not end up in the hands of resellers or cryptocurrency miners.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will be available worldwide from June 3 by $ 1,199 (the standard costs $ 699). The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, for its part, it can be purchased from June 10 for the modest price of 599 dollars (the standard costs $ 499).

RTX 3080 TiRTX 3070 TIGPUAmpere GA102-225Ampere GA104-400 Lithography7 nm7 nmCUDA cores102406144 Frequency1.670 MHz1.770 MHz Memory12 GB DDR6X 8 GB DDR6X Bandwidth19 Gbps19 Gbps TDP350 W290 W

