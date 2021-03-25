features, opinions, price and availability

Motorola has presented this Thursday a very special terminal. Its about Moto G100, a version that arrives just to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the G family. However, it is worth clarifying that it is a copy of the Motorola Edge S presented at the end of January in China.

The terminal has a screen 6.7 inch IPS LCD whose update rate is raised to 90Hz. Motorola seeks with it to offer a smooth and fluid experience at all times. The panel also has resolution FHD + and HDR10 certification, a high dynamic range video standard that improves the quality of videos, series and movies.

Moto G100

The cameras, on the other hand, have never been a strong point in the Moto G family, but this new terminal wants to be up to the task. For this, Motorola has opted for a set of four sensors on the back and two on the front. Its characteristics are as follows:

Main chamber of 64 MP with f / 1.7 aperture. 16 MP With an LED ring. 2 MP macro sensor. ToF sensor. Main 16 MP front camera. 8 MP ultra wide angle front camera.

Technical characteristics of the Moto G100

Moto G100 features Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 8 GB Storage Between 128 GB, expandable via microSD cards Display 6.7 inches, LCD, Full HD +, 90 Hz, HDR10 Rear cameras 64 megapixels (f / 1.7) + 16 megapixels (f / 2.2) + 2 megapixels (f / 2.4) + ToF sensor Front camera 16 megapixels (f / 2.2) + 8 megapixels (f / 2.4) Connectivity 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Battery 5,000 mAh Charging speed Up to 20 watts (wired) Colors Iridescent sky, iridescent ocean, and slate gray

At the heart of the Moto G100 lives a Snapdragon 870 processor similar to the one we have already seen in terminals such as the POCO F3 or the OnePlus 9R. This chip should give Motorola’s new phone superior performance. In addition, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging and retains the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

Motorola will offer its phone in a single choice of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable capacity up to 1 TB via microSD cards. The mobile will also have 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6, a side fingerprint sensor and an NFC chip.

The Moto G100 runs My UX, Motorola’s layer based on Android 11. Among its features is a function called “Ready For” that allows you to use the Moto G100 connected to an external monitor – as if it were a computer. The company has also presented a charging station that keeps the terminal charged and connected to the external screen.

How much will the new Motorola mobile cost?

Moto G100

The new Moto G100 will be available in Spain from March 26 through the Motorola website and other common channels. The recommended retail price is 499 euros.

In Mexico will be available in Nimbus Blue and Boreal Green starting in the coming weeks at operators, retail stores and the Motorola MX website at a price of $ 12,999 pesos.

