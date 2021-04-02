features of this wireless doorbell and cloud storage

This model hangs directly on the wall and to connect with smartphones and your communicator uses WiFi technology. With a two-tone finish where metal is present, which is right where the traditional push button is. An important detail is that the interior includes a rechargeable battery which is what is used so that AZUZA works completely (the duration exceeds six months without any problem).

One of the options that this doorbell offers when recording video is that it is capable of obtaining images with a HD quality and also includes viewing options nocturnal. Therefore, the operation of this doorbell is complete and can be used at any time of the day. An important detail is that the detection of movement It is included in AZUZA, so it is in sleep saving battery and is activated before the guest even touches the button (if desired and by using settings in the application of the devices iOS and Android).

Things that make the AZUZA doorbell different

One of the differentiating features is that the recordings made with this accessory can be stored in the cloud, and this is completely free (without losing compatibility with saving information on SD cards, which is always use). The recording time that can be saved without problems in the service that we have mentioned is thirty days, and the security is complete since everything is encrypted and it is possible to recover it without problems in case of theft of the doorbell.

Interesting is the possibility of receiving alert notices if motion detection is active, which can be heard on the intercom that is included with AZUZA and, also, a motivation is received on the phone where the corresponding application is installed (Even in this case, you have direct access to the camera at any time). When it comes to the quality of the recordings, the built-in sensor is of 2 megapixels, so it is even possible to reach 1080p if conditions allow it – so there is a lot of detail with an angle of 140 degrees and focal aperture of F: 2.8 to acquire a lot of light.

Get this wireless doorbell

Right now he is on Kickstarter, where he has already obtained financing and shipments are scheduled for the month of March 2020. AZUZA’s price is tight, you only have to get one it costs 57 euros, which makes it an excellent possibility, especially because it offers cloud storage at no additional cost.