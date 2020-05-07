The LG Velvet has been unveiled in installments. During the past few weeks, the brand has been publishing various pieces of information related to this new phone. However, it was today when, in his native country, LG had fully revealed his colorful smartphone.

On the outside, the LG Velvet presents a different aesthetic to that of other models of the brand. It is available in multiple colors –including a model with a degraded rear part–, in the front region it has a drop-shaped notch and the rear cameras are arranged from largest to smallest diameter.

LG Velvet: technical specifications

Inside is a Snapdragon 765 processor. This is not the most powerful of all available in the Qualcomm catalog, but it does have 5G connectivity (standalone and non-standalone). Next to this chip are 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The screen of the LG Velvet has a size of 6.8 inches, is OLED type and has a Full HD + resolution. This yields a pixel density of 395 dpi, below the more advanced panels from Samsung, Apple, or even OnePlus. Nor does it have a high refresh rate, as many mid-range and high-end products incorporate in 2020.

The cameras, meanwhile, have the following features:

Main camera: 48 megapixels, f / 1.8 and 0.8 micron pixels.

Wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels, f / 2.2 and 1.12 micron pixels.

Macro camera: 5 megapixels and f / 2.4.

Frontal camera: 16 megapixels, f / 2.0 and 1 micron pixels.

Behind these components is, in addition, a 4,300 mAh capacity battery It can be quickly recharged to a maximum of 30 W. This can also be powered by a Qi standard compatible wireless charger up to a maximum of 10 W.

At the moment, the LG Velvet will be marketed in South Korea for about 700 euros to change. However, it is likely that the brand will distribute this same smartphone in other markets in the coming months. It will be available in four different colors: white, gray, blue and a gradient between yellow and fuchsia.

👇 More in Explica.co