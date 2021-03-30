features of the new Xiaomi router

Know everything about the new Xiaomi router, which will go on sale for a price close to 150 euros.

With a look worthy of Star Wars, Xiaomi has presented at its macro-event today, just after the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, your most advanced router, directly related to the Wi-Fi 6 of said smartphone.

The Xiaomi AX9000 It is the fastest router in the entire catalog of the company, offering, in addition to the already mentioned Wi-Fi 6, a transmission rate of up to 9000 megabytes adapted to the current times of 5G.

All the details and price of the Xiaomi AX9000

According to Xiaomi, this new router is extremely powerful, containing several antennas and a Qualcomm processor six-core. It goes on sale in China for a price of 999 yuan, about 130 euros at the exchange rate.

Right now, the Xiaomi AX9000 is Xiaomi’s most advanced router, being above the AX6000 (which sells for 599 yuan), the AX3600 (on sale for 499 yuan) and the AX1800 (the most basic model in this series, on sale for 329 yuan).

On the other hand, Xiaomi has insisted that this new router is the perfect companion to the Mi 11 Pro, ideal for getting all the juice out of the device, especially for the improvement that it will offer in the field of mobile gaming.

