Almost two years after bringing the first model of this series to stores, Microsoft has officially presented the second generation of its most compact tablet: the Surface Go 2.

The most noticeable change in this new product is the screen. This goes from 10 to 10.5 inches diagonally, it has thinner frames around it and it has a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels. What it does retain from the previous generation is the 3: 2 format, which is also found in other devices in the Surface range.

The dimensions of the device have not changed, so the accessories of the previous generation work correctly with the new model. These include cases with a built-in keyboard, such as the Microsoft Type Cover, and the Surface Pen.

64% more powerful than the previous generation

Inside, Microsoft’s new Surface Go 2 features Intel processors. Specifically, the manufacturer allows you to choose between a Pentium Gold and an eighth-generation Core m3. This last configuration, according to the North American company, offers 64% more power than the previous generation.

The most economical version of the Surface Go 2 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage. However, the manufacturer allows to raise these figures up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage – Faster than eMMC memory.

Microsoft will also put on sale a version of the Surface Go 2 with 4G LTE connectivity, designed for those users who work in mobility. This brings with it the Intel Core m3 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 128 GB SSD and, in addition, the modem that enables the aforementioned 4G connection.

With his sights set on telecommuting, Microsoft’s new tablet incorporates a five-megapixel front-facing camera and a new set of microphones that reduces ambient sounds. The tablet is also compatible with the Surface Pen, it has a USB-C connector on the side, it can read microSD cards and it has a 3.5 mm jack for headphones.

In the rear, as it happened in the previous generation, is a camera that allows you to scan documents and take pictures. Also in that region is a hinge that allows you to adapt the angle of inclination of the tablet when it rests on a flat surface.

Surface Go 2 pricing

The new Microsoft tablet will begin to be sold in Spain from next May 12. It will be available in four different colors: red, silver, blue and black. The most basic version will have a price of 459 euros. Accessories such as the built-in keyboard case or Surface Pen are not included in the price.

These are all the versions that will be commercialized:

Surface Go 2 with Intel Pentium Gold processor, 64 GB eMMC and 4 GB of RAM. $ 399.

Surface Go 2 with Intel Pentium Gold processor, 128 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM. $ 549.

Surface Go 2 with Intel Core M3 processor, 128 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM. $ 629.

Surface Go 2 with Intel Core M3 processor, 128 GB SSD, 8 GB of RAM and 4G LTE connectivity. $ 729.

Surface Go 2 with Intel Core M3 processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and 4G LTE (for business) connectivity. $ 879.

👇 More in Explica.co