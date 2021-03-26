Features of the best beer dispensers of 2021

03/26/2021

Act. At 12:15 CET

sport.es

A beer dispenser is a product that allows you to serve this drink as if you were in a bar. There are different types, being the spherical (the beer is added and dispensed through a lower tap) those designed for barrels or cans and the vertical ones, the most demanded.

To acquire the best option you must take into account what is the modality that best suits your personal tastes. However, it is advisable that you choose the models made of resistant materials such as steel, given the continued use that the product is going to give.

Do you know what you should look for to buy one of the best beer dispensers of 2021? Check our recommendations to get your purchase right.

Infallible tips for choosing the perfect beer dispenser

At the time of buy beer dispensers, you may not be very clear on how to choose well. Keep the following information in mind to avoid making a mistake:

What is the capacity of the dispenser? There are 2, 5 and 6 liters. If you like any beer, no problem; If you like one in particular, choose the capacity of the barrel format of your favorite brand.The use that you are going to give it. If you are going to use the dispenser occasionally, it is best to invest in one with a two-liter keg. If you do it more often, choose accordingly.With or without pressurized? In the first case, the barrel already contains everything you need to enjoy your beer. In the second, you need a CO2 bottle to achieve the corresponding pressure. It is a matter of taste and the type of beer that you are going to consume on a regular basis.Temperature. Since we understand that you may want to change brands from time to time, keep the cooling capacity in mind. Ideally, the product should reach a temperature below 5 degrees.His design. They are of all kinds. Try to choose the one that best fits with the rest of the decoration of your kitchen or garden.Its quality. Although the exterior design has some decorative element, pay attention to the use of materials such as stainless steel or resistant plastic. Everything is to buy a product with a long shelf life.

Now that you know the keys to making a good purchase, consult our proposals to clarify any possible doubts you may have in this regard.

Two ideal proposals

Review the characteristics of two of the most recommended beer dispensers on Amazon.

Perfect Draft

For some, it is the best beer dispenser possible. Contains two six-liter barrels of Leffe Blonde beer (returning the barrels gives you 10 euros credit). Chills to 3 degrees for a month. It is compatible with up to 40 different beers, including those produced by Budweiser, Lowenbrau or Kwak. You will turn your house into a bar. Its internal technology offers you splendid performance. It is easy to clean and includes an indicator so you know how much beer you have left. If you like quality beer, value this magnificent option. You will be surprised by its reliability.

BUY (€ 270.89)

Royal Catering

It is in the group of best beer dispensers of 2021 thanks to its compatibility with any standard five-liter keg. It chills up to 2 degrees, but you can choose a temperature of up to 12 degrees for beers that are drunk warm. Its design is as basic as it is effective. It includes the CO2 cartridges so that you can give the pressure you want to your beer. Its drip tray is removable and easy to clean. If you are looking to have a dispenser resistant to continuous use and very easy to use, don’t think twice. It is just what you are looking for.

BUY (€ 229.00)

The Sub Compact VB641810

It is designed to hold two-liter kegs of most beer brands. Keeps beer in optimal condition for two weeks. It manages to cool the drink to two degrees and its use is very simple thanks to its traditional design. It is very resistant to continuous use and presents an excellent relationship between price and quality.

BUY (€ 100.20)

Krups VB7008

Admits five liter barrels of the brands Pelforth Blonde, Affligem, Desperados and Heineken. Indicates temperature, pressure, and amount remaining. Its handle is removable. The drip tray is made of stainless steel and you can remove it, thus facilitating the cleaning of the product.

BUY (230,37 €)

Gadgy

This vertical dispenser it only requires you to open its top lid and pour the beer of your choice inside. After closing it hermetically, you can enjoy up to 2.5 liters of your favorite drink in perfect condition and temperature, as it includes a lower tank of 1.1 liters capacity that has to be filled with ice.

BUY (€ 40.90)

Klarstein Skal Black Edition

Is thinking for five-liter kegs. It includes three CO2 cartridges that increase the pressure of the beer. It is made in black with gold trim. It includes a led screen and the possibility of using a cooler that works with 1.2 liters of water. Made of stainless steel, it is one of the dispensers that allows you to enjoy beer as if you were in your favorite bar.

BUY (€ 179.99)

H.Koenig BW1880

Is a specific handle for five-liter kegs. Keeps beer cold for 30 days. Allows you to select the temperature between 2 and 12 degrees. Its base is non-slip, so you can install it more easily. It has a power of 65 watts. It includes a led screen to know the status of the beer at all times.

BUY (€ 156.89)

Do you already know which beer dispenser you are going to buy? Don’t give up on this alternative and enjoy beer to the fullest that you prefer served as you like.

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of March 26, 2021.