In 2019, Apple decided to turn the ecosystem of its tablets around by launching the first version of iPadOS, a new splintered iOS operating system and with many points in common with it, but destined to squeeze the experience on the big screens. Not only from their iPad Pro, but also from other iPads in the same category in the North American catalog.

iPadOS was born directly as version 13 of the operating system, thus running parallel to the mobile version of the company’s iOS, and in this first online WWDC in Apple’s history we expected the next iteration. That is to say, iPadOS 14. Finally, the new operating system is already among us and we will tell you the main news about it.

This is iPadOS 14

Siri now doesn’t lock the entire iPad screen

The new operating system starts from the features that version 13 already had and uses several of the innovations implemented by iOS 14 to continue taking steps forward. Input, widgets are redesigned to adapt to what has already been seen in the mobile operating system, and Fotos also receives a redesign to take advantage of the large diagonal of Apple tablets.

Photos is powered by a new sidebar that allows us, for example, to easily drag photos between existing folders, similar to what happens in iCloud Drive. Calendar is also stacked incorporating a new system to add tasks through a floating window.

Siri receives the improvements implemented in iOS 14, such as not grabbing the entire screen and responding with floating « notifications »

As with iOS 14, Siri also adapts to the new operating system standing at the bottom left of the screen waiting for the instructions we can give you. Now your answers will appear mostly at the top of the screen in floating windows to allow us to continue using the app that we have at the moment. Like the incoming calls if we have the continuity mode activating with the iPhone.

Search has been completely redesigned to adapt to the new iPadOS, and searches are now carried out in a floating window on the desktop in the purest Spotlight style that has already existed for a long time in MacOS. Searches for information accessible from installed apps, as was the case before, lead us to open the corresponding application.

Scribble to enhance the Pencil

The Pencil improves its integration with iPadOS 14

The Apple Pencil receives improvements when working with handwritten text to, according to Apple, make it as powerful a tool as written text. Now we can leave the Pencil resting on the screen when we draw a geometric shape or a line, for example, and the integration of Scribble will allow the iPad turn our manual shape into a perfectly drawn clipart.

Scribble improves the integration of the Pencil in many parts of the iPad, empowering handwriting

Scribble also integrates with Safari And we can do web searches by writing the URL with the Pencil, and also take notes on the web pages directly. Thus, the Pencil is made more practical by integrating with various operating system apps allowing you to take handwriting to another level.

To add, the iOS 14 news pack

App Library on iOS 14, and also on iPadOS 14

In addition to what has been said, iPadOS 14 incorporates other improvements that we have seen in iOS 14 such as the reorganization of apps on the home screen that brings App Library. It will no longer be necessary to have as many desks as we can hide them, being accessible with a simple gesture on the screen to go to the app we want at any time. App Library will also highlight the most used apps with a larger size, making them more accessible.

As we mentioned before, the widgets are redesigned and the new one arrives Smart Stack, which allows stacking several widgets in one, alternating between them with a simple gesture or letting the system automate it. Conversations and groups reach Messages, and now we can set the most important ones at the top of the app, so that they are always located. We will also have new Memoji. Of course, there are also improvements to Maps, with new bicycle routes or a locator for charging areas for electric vehicles.

iPadOS 14 will arrive in beta form before its final release

All this, and surely more, will come along with iPadOS 14. Apple still you have not specified when it will be available the new operating system. Recall that the arrival of the first version, that of iOS 13, was delayed until October. Apple says, however, that next month we will have the first public beta as the advance of an operating system that will end up being available to all iPad users compatible with it.

The models that Apple confirms as compatible with iPadOS 14 are the following:

iPad Air 2 and later

All iPad Pro models

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad Mini 4 and later