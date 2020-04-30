After unveiling the line with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in its native land last March, and bringing the first of these devices to international markets under the name of Redmi Note 9S, Xiaomi continues to expand this offer, now with a more modest and manageable Redmi Note 9.
Globally, there are some differences with the ‘S’ model, although the main ones will be both the size and the processor, a processor, which in this more basic variant comes trusting MediaTek as CPU provider.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, return to MediaTek
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is based on the design that the Redmi Note 9S. It has a screen in IPS LCD technology up to 6.53 inches diagonal, for a Full HD + resolution in a 20: 9 format.
Nothing new in this regard, nor in the memory configurations that land with it. Well we can choose between versions with 3 or 4 GB of RAM, which will be 64 or 128 GB for internal storage.
As we advanced, behind is the Snapdragon 720G of the 9S. In this case we find a MediaTek Helio G85, with manufactured in a 12 nanometer process that, at least in this sense, is a complete generation behind. This is why we can expect this variant to be both less powerful and less efficient than the previous model.
Four cameras fit into your square photographic module now and again. The main one fits a 48 megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, very typical in all kinds of Xiaomi proposals. It comes accompanied with up to three extra sensors, yet to confirm its specific details.
Since it is heavily based on the Note 9S, the battery is of a generous and identical capacity in this version. It reaches 5,020 mAh again, which also comes with the possibility of fast charging – not wireless – of up to 18 W of maximum power.
Differences from Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8T: what has changed
After presenting the Redmi Note 7 in January 2019, a really intense long year has passed for the Xiaomi catalog. So much so that we are already two versions ahead of this first proposal, just 15 months later.
Let’s see what has changed between the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8T – the model that was marketed in Spain – and the new Redmi Note 9, the most basic versions of this line.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
screen
6.3 “19.5: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)
6.3 “19.5: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)
6.5 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)
Size
75 x 159 mm
75 x 161 mm
To be confirmed
Thickness
8.1 mm
8.6 mm
To be confirmed
Weight
186 grams
200 grams
To be confirmed
Proces.
Snapdragon 660, 14nm
Snapdragon 665, 11nm
Helium G85, 12nm
RAM
3, 4 GB
3, 4 GB
4.6GB
Memory
32, 64 GB and microSD
32, 64, 128 GB
64, 128 GB and microSD
Main camera
48 MP f / 1.8 and depth 5 MP
48 MP f / 1.8, wide 13 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP
48 MP f / 1.8, details to be confirmed
Frontal camera
13 MP f / 2.0, in notch
13 MP f / 2.0, in notch
13 MP, perforated
Drums
4,000 mAh, fast charge 18W
4,000 mAh, fast charge 18W
5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W
Resist.
–
–
–
Biomet.
Rear fingerprint sensor
Rear fingerprint sensor
Side fingerprint sensor
Conecti.
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC-free, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC according to market, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
System
Android 9 Pie
Android 9 Pie
Android 10
Launch.
March 2019
November 8, 2019
May 2020
Official price
149 euros
179, 199, 249 euros
To be confirmed
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: launch, availability and price
Unlike many of Xiaomi’s presentations, the Redmi Note 9 It has been presented for international markets. The release date has not yet been confirmed, as well as its official price and versions that will be finally available. We will expand this page when this information is confirmed.
Developing…
👇 More in Explica.co