After unveiling the line with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in its native land last March, and bringing the first of these devices to international markets under the name of Redmi Note 9S, Xiaomi continues to expand this offer, now with a more modest and manageable Redmi Note 9.

Globally, there are some differences with the ‘S’ model, although the main ones will be both the size and the processor, a processor, which in this more basic variant comes trusting MediaTek as CPU provider.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, return to MediaTek

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is based on the design that the Redmi Note 9S. It has a screen in IPS LCD technology up to 6.53 inches diagonal, for a Full HD + resolution in a 20: 9 format.

Nothing new in this regard, nor in the memory configurations that land with it. Well we can choose between versions with 3 or 4 GB of RAM, which will be 64 or 128 GB for internal storage.

As we advanced, behind is the Snapdragon 720G of the 9S. In this case we find a MediaTek Helio G85, with manufactured in a 12 nanometer process that, at least in this sense, is a complete generation behind. This is why we can expect this variant to be both less powerful and less efficient than the previous model.

Four cameras fit into your square photographic module now and again. The main one fits a 48 megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, very typical in all kinds of Xiaomi proposals. It comes accompanied with up to three extra sensors, yet to confirm its specific details.

Since it is heavily based on the Note 9S, the battery is of a generous and identical capacity in this version. It reaches 5,020 mAh again, which also comes with the possibility of fast charging – not wireless – of up to 18 W of maximum power.

Differences from Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8T: what has changed

After presenting the Redmi Note 7 in January 2019, a really intense long year has passed for the Xiaomi catalog. So much so that we are already two versions ahead of this first proposal, just 15 months later.

Let’s see what has changed between the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8T – the model that was marketed in Spain – and the new Redmi Note 9, the most basic versions of this line.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

screen

6.3 “19.5: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

6.3 “19.5: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

6.5 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

75 x 159 mm

75 x 161 mm

To be confirmed

Thickness

8.1 mm

8.6 mm

To be confirmed

Weight

186 grams

200 grams

To be confirmed

Proces.

Snapdragon 660, 14nm

Snapdragon 665, 11nm

Helium G85, 12nm

RAM

3, 4 GB

3, 4 GB

4.6GB

Memory

32, 64 GB and microSD

32, 64, 128 GB

64, 128 GB and microSD

Main camera

48 MP f / 1.8 and depth 5 MP

48 MP f / 1.8, wide 13 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

48 MP f / 1.8, details to be confirmed

Frontal camera

13 MP f / 2.0, in notch

13 MP f / 2.0, in notch

13 MP, perforated

Drums

4,000 mAh, fast charge 18W

4,000 mAh, fast charge 18W

5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W

Resist.

–

–

–

Biomet.

Rear fingerprint sensor

Rear fingerprint sensor

Side fingerprint sensor

Conecti.

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC-free, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC according to market, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie

Android 10

Launch.

March 2019

November 8, 2019

May 2020

Official price

149 euros

179, 199, 249 euros

To be confirmed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: launch, availability and price

Unlike many of Xiaomi’s presentations, the Redmi Note 9 It has been presented for international markets. The release date has not yet been confirmed, as well as its official price and versions that will be finally available. We will expand this page when this information is confirmed.

