Apple has just introduced iPadOS 14, the operating system that gives life to our iPads. Following the divergence of iOS, the iPhone operating system, last year at this developer conference, Apple has gone one step further by introducing very interesting improvements and news.

All the news from iPadOS 14

iPadOS comes with many of the novelties that we have seen in iOS 14. News such as App Library, Widgets, or the redesign of Siri.

App Library. We have more and more applications. What if we could organize them automatically? The answer is App Library.

All apps are automatically organized on the home screen. We no longer have so many pages, in fact we can hide them by unchecking the ones we don’t want to appear. At the top of the screen we can search to access all of them, as well as see the system’s suggestions. The apps we use the most are larger for faster access.

Widgets. Apple has taken everything they have learned with the Apple Watch on the iPad transforming complications into Widgets. In the Today view you can see the previews in real time. We can access a widget and place it on the lock screen and we can add new ones. We can use the Smart Stack with which we can toggle various widgets, although the widget itself does it automatically.

Siri + App Translate. With a more compact design, Siri responds directly to the device without being shown in full screen. Siri will also handle translations, translations of conversations that will be processed on the device without the need for an internet connection.

Similar to Siri, call notifications arrive so they don’t fill the entire screen. One of the improvements that we have also seen come to iOS.

Universal Search With a new way of searching, we can search for what we need without having to leave the app we are using. We can search for documents, contacts, web pages …

Messages. Conversations and groups arrive.

The conversations are coming so that we can find the most important conversations at the top of the list. In the field of Memojis, with iPadOS 14 Apple adds a multitude of new options to personalize, as well as new Memoji Stickers.

In groups we can now reply to specific messages that we can also see independently. In addition, with the mentions we can notify only the recipient of our message.

Maps. After all the news that we have seen in the Maps app, Apple extends the new maps to the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland. Maps guides are here to help us discover new places and cities. Apple has also added information on cycling trips on Maps routes.

Apple pencil. When we write manually it is complex to select, move or edit. With iPadOS 14 Scribble comes to the iPad so that we can write by hand in any text field on the iPad. In addition we can select the handwritten text, for example in notes, as well as all the drawings and forms that we have added as if it were a typed text. Thanks to text recognition, at any time we can select a handwritten text and paste it as text in any app.

App Clips. What if we could have the app we need just when we need it? App Clip arrives. With this system, all you have to do is scan a QR code to download a small part of an app. Through the interface, always designed for speed and where apps will weigh less than 10 MB, we can launch an app with a simple touch. Without filling our iPad with apps we can access all of them from the App Library. We can also launch these App Clips through Safari.

Share

iPadOS 14 is here: Apps designed for iPad, App Library, Widgets and more