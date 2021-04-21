features and models on Amazon

Smart locks are another way to control your Smart Home – Photo: Amazon.ca

The smart locks They are one more element that can help us to have our home connected and at the same time protected. Perhaps they do not have the popularity of the lights or smart plugs, but they are also an interesting option that is managed from the mobile phone and can give you more control over your home.

Today we are going to explain you a little better how do they work and get on the trail of the most interesting ones available in Amazon Mexico so that you only have to worry about choosing the one you like the most.

Smart locks, what are they?

As its name suggests, it is a type of lock with intelligent functions, that is, it can be controlled remotely from a mobile app (They offer WiFi support -in which case you need a bridge or Bluetooth) for opening, closing and locking. There are several brands that have already been encouraged with this type of equipment and it is that it is a device that more and more people are encouraged to use for its ease of installation and comfort of use.

Many of them, in addition to having the mobile app, also come with a numeric keypad on the front, to facilitate access, and even with fingerprint reader. In some cases, they even have an app compatible with watches such as the Apple Watch, so with a single turn of the wrist you can be entering the house without worrying about carrying the keys with you.

A smart lock and its control app on the cell phone – Photo: Amazon.com

The use of a smart lock can be diverse. You can use it on your home, at your front door, forgetting how we pointed to carry keys with you and even give remote access to someone you know if you need it (imagine asking a family member to stop by to pick you up). It goes without saying that it is also applicable to a particular room as well as it can also be an interesting element to install in rental houses: by giving an access code, you can give way to your tenants without having to be present, making the procedures much easier.

These are just two ideas, but such a solution is open to as many uses as its user may have. All that remains is to choose a good model and get it right.

A smart lock doesn’t have to be flashy or aesthetically ugly – Photo: Amazon.ca

Most interesting models in Amazon Mexico

Here are three proposals that may be interesting to you and that have good user support.

Taso lock

Taso smart lock – Photo: Amazon.ca

This lock has WiFi connection, so that you can open it from anywhere in the world from your smartphone through its app as well as grant one-time entry permissions or permissions by date range (it is therefore ideal for rental).

Constructed with steel and iron alloy, it has a double bolt system to increase the security of the door and allows opening through 5 ways: by means of cellulose (as we have already indicated), with fingerprint, numeric key, RFID card and physical key.

Ultraloq UL3 BT

This lock, unlike the Taso, works by means of BluetoothIt has a numeric screen (for access by code) and also allows the introduction of a fingerprint, in addition to the usual cell phone control.

Ultraloq Smart Lock – Photo: Amazon.ca

If the subject of the code leaves you uneasy, know that this model enjoys “Antipeep password”, which lets the user type in any number of random digits and still access as long as the correct password is embedded in the longest set of numbers. This makes it difficult for prying eyes from other people to memorize the number or even find which digits on the keyboard are the most worn. If you have iOS, you can also touch your phone 4 times without having to open the application and still access.

Finished in satin nickel, the Ultraloq has a battery life of up to a year and thousands of positive reviews on Amazon.

August Smart Lock

August Smart Lock – Photo: Amazon.ca

A lock with an elegant and very minimalist design (in a satin nickel finish) that you can fully control through the app on your terminal. Easy to install, enjoy WiFi to have remote access wherever you are and it is even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (which you can ask from the moment you unlock the door to check its closed status).

It has automatic unlocking, so that as you approach it, it can be opened, and allows the power to grant keyless access to other people.

