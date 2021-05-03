Featured Bitcoin Whale Moves: A Weekly Roundup

The month of April has finally ended, and the Bitcoin whales manifested their activity with some outstanding movements that we will show you in this weekly summary. In general, they mobilized a total of 164,942 BTC through 108 operations throughout the week. Here are the details.

It should be noted that the data collected here can be verified in the Whale Alert reports on Twitter or in any of its additional channels. The post is intended for informational purposes only, and is just a micro look at one of the factors that influence Bitcoin’s valuation.

Summary table of the activity of the Bitcoin whales during the week, where the outstanding movements are reflected. Source: Whale Alert

What have been the notable movements of the Bitcoin whales this week?

Of the weekly total mobilized, approximately 46.81% were transferred from one unknown wallet to another. This, as the summary table shows, is equal to 77,217 BTC. Whale activity was fluctuating, but on most days of the week this was the predominant trend in terms of BTC transferred, except for April 30.

Likewise, the accumulation was present, with 41,131 BTC mobilized from exchanges to unknown wallets (24.94% of the weekly total). On April 30, the predominant trend of the whales was precisely to mobilize their BTC in this sense. We would consider this phenomenon part of the notable movements of the Bitcoin whales during the week.

Next, we accounted for 30,500 BTC transferred from unknown wallets to exchanges. That is, 18.49% of the weekly total mobilized introduced liquidity to the market, probably for its subsequent sale. Finally, 16,004 BTC were found mobilized between exchanges throughout the week (9.70% of the total).

How did Bitcoin perform?

Last week we could classify it as a week in which BTC struggled not to lose its support level around US $ 53K. May started with a kind of recovery above US $ 56K, probably influenced by the options expiration of April 30.

Weekly chart of the price of Bitcoin (BTC), showing the cryptocurrency’s struggle to stay above $ 53K. Source: CoinDesk

Third, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, spoke about the macroeconomic environment and stood firm on the expectation of an average inflation of 2% over the next few years. Indirectly, this could help the price of Bitcoin and promote the increasing use of cryptocurrency as a reserve asset on corporate balance sheets.

However, crypto assets bring a different kind of risk to the table. Furthermore, the concept of Bitcoin as collateral has many obstacles to overcome before it can make a significant difference in today’s financial ecosystem.

If we take into account only the data obtained in the week, we will see that the whales have been accumulating BTC. Massive Bitcoins have been transferred, but these transactions are not from exchanges but possibly OTC offers, or off the market.

Conclusions

During the month of May we can possibly see how the whales struggle to maintain at least a level close to US $ 53-55K, perhaps driving the rise to US $ 60K by reducing the offer available on exchanges. But this will not be so straightforward, unless there is renewed institutional demand or the macroeconomic environment allows for more interest in BTC as a reserve asset. The latter carries risks, but it is something that some companies like MicroStrategy have considered doing.

