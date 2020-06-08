An imminent challenge. “If we continue at this rate, one planet is not going to be enough. In 2050 we will be 9,000 million people in the world. 80% will live in cities, 50% of which have not yet been built. The generation of waste is going to increase 70% between now and 2025 ”, lists Daniel Calleja, Director General of Environment of the European Commission. “Fortunately, it has a solution.” Faced with the ecological challenge, Europe has decided to abandon the linear economy, in which it is produced, consumed and thrown away, and to move towards a circular model that is committed to the minimum extraction of raw materials and the maximum use of waste . It is a transversal and global change that has also been reflected in the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN for 2030. One of them is to guarantee responsible production and consumption.

“Fast fashion” is unsustainable: produce, consume and throw away. You have to lengthen the life of the garments as much as possible “

For Víctor Viñuales, director of the Ecology and Development Foundation (ECODES), the formula for a better world goes through an essential recipe: “Consume differently”. The GlobeScan consultancy carried out in 2016 a study in 21 countries in which it identified that aspirational consumers are already 40% of the global public (37% in Spain). They like to buy, but in a responsible way, and they bet on brands that improve society. 47% of them are millennials (between 20 and 36 years old), 37% belong to generation X (between 37 and 56). “There are sectors that are going to pull the rest because they affect our health. Food will be first, because we are what we eat, and mobility, due to the great contamination of the cities. Later others will come, such as fashion, due to its social and environmental impact ”, explains Viñuales. But although responsible consumption is growing in Spain, the director of ECODES warns that, when compared to that of other countries, it does not fare as well. Last year, for example, electric car registrations grew 82%, but they were only 0.7% of the total compared to 2% in China or 37% in Norway. Something similar happens with organic products. Its consumption grew in 2017 by 14%, but only 42% of Spanish households buy them compared to 80% of the European average.

29%

In Spain, 29% of urban waste is recycled. The European average is around 45%. Experts consider the European Union’s objectives for 2020 to be unattainable, which set the goal for all countries by 50% that year.

“You don’t switch overnight from a hugely wasteful model to one that’s efficient and compatible with planetary boundaries. But I have no doubt that there is going to be a change. We are already seeing the first symptoms. For example, that investment funds have been organized to monitor the decarbonisation of the 100 most polluting companies in the world, “says Teresa Ribera. The Minister for Ecological Transition has opted in Brussels to adopt ambitious green energy targets that have finally been set at 32% of the total by 2030. Renewables will be key to reducing CO2 emissions, which last year increased by 4, 46% in Spain. The country’s two largest municipalities have already taken steps in this direction. Madrid, hiring only green energy; Barcelona, ​​creating the largest public electricity company in the State: Barcelona Energía.

From the Directorate General for the Environment of the European Commission, Daniel Calleja stresses the importance of the Administration betting on the purchase of sustainable products and services. It also highlights the opportunity that the circular economy represents for companies. “The goal is to decouple economic growth from the use of natural resources and pollution. It is a model with which it is estimated that companies can bill 8% more ”. According to the World Labor Organization, until 2030 this new green economy will destroy 6 million jobs in the world and create another 24 million. In the words of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, “the sustainability train has left the station. Get on board or stay behind. Those who do not bet on the green economy will live in a gray future ”.

Rethink consumption. The treadmill starts operating at six in the morning. Coats, jackets, pants and the occasional bikini begin to circulate through it. At this garment recycling factory near Barcelona, ​​the largest in southern Europe, there are days that reach up to 60,000 kilos of textile waste. The plant is managed by the NGO Roba Amiga and all its workers are people with complex individual stories behind them who hope to re-enter the labor market with this job. The garments are selected one by one. 65% will be put back on sale in the organization’s stores in Spain and in Third World countries, 30% will be recycled in other textile materials and only 5% will be discarded.

Different phases of the process of the textile recycling factory of the NGO Roba Amiga. Jordi Adrià

In three years they have doubled their volume. In 2018 they will exceed 10,000 tons collected between their containers in Barcelona and Tarragona and what Caritas sends them from the rest of Spain. Also the big firms donate items that they cannot sell because, for example, they have a tare. According to data from the Iberian Textile Recycling Association, in Spain 1,000 million kilos of clothing are discarded every year. Of these, only 10% or 15% is recycled. The commitment to the European Union is to reach 50% in 2020. “Containers are increasingly being filled earlier and yet there is still a stigma when it comes to buying second-hand clothes,” explains Rafael Muñoz, commercial director of the NGO . He wears an elegant flower shirt that was rescued one day from a container. “Fast fashion is unsustainable. Produce, consume and throw away. We want to maximize the life of the garments. “

42%

42% of food waste in Spain occurs in homes. In total, 7.7 million tons (the equivalent of 12,000 million euros) are discarded every year. The European Commission wants this figure to be halved by 2030.

Between 2007 and 2015, spending on clothing by Spanish households was reduced, but the number of new garments remained at 34 a year. “The production system has gotten out of hand: in other industries, waste is managed, and in fashion, the second most polluting in the world, there is no strategic plan,” summarizes María Almazán. This 38-year-old businesswoman founded Latitude in 2014. The idea was to create an alternative industrial production system with which to service and advise large and small firms that want to be more sustainable. They collaborate with a network of Galician workshops and have a catalog with some 700 responsible materials. Almazán assures that the change will come, that the big companies are aware of the problem although the steps are being taken very slowly. “Brands have to understand that the benefits with which fashion has been operating are excessive, we must rethink. They are margins that can be allowed to assess the social and environmental impact ”.

Before founding Latitude, Almazán had worked for five years for a large fashion company controlling production in Asia. Until one day he decided to plant himself, there had to be another way of doing things. That same conviction was what pushed Mireia Barba, 43, to leave her job to fight against food waste. In Espigoladors, the company he founded in 2014, they organize groups of volunteers to collect agricultural surpluses or ugly fruits and vegetables that will not be able to be marketed. 90% of the collected goes to soup kitchens and with the rest they make creams, jams, sauces and preserves under the Im-perfect label. Thus they have saved some 400 tons of food. “We started by visiting the farmers with a van. Now we collaborate with a network of 80 local producers ”, says Barba in the kitchen of the workshop that the company has in Barcelona. Several boxes of artichokes are stacked at his feet. Three workers clean the vegetables by hand to prepare pate with them.

Espigoladors volunteers prepare to pick cabbages and lettuces. Jordi Adrià

In Spain 7.7 million tons of food are wasted per year, according to the European Commission. The aspiration is to cut this figure in half by 2030. 42% of this waste is generated in households. Another serious problem when talking about sustainability in this sector is the contamination of meat production that is emitted in Spain: 73% of the CO2 of the entire food industry, according to data from the NGO VSF. “Reducing meat consumption has advantages for health and the environment. It can be replaced by legumes, which are 10 times less impactful. If we also consume local and seasonal vegetables, we practically cover the environmental impact of our diet ”, summarizes nutritionist Aitor Sánchez. Despite the fact that Spain is the country with the largest extension of organic crops in Europe, the consumption of these products is not widespread. The biggest brake is still the price. A single organic yogurt can cost the same as eight private label ones.

“The consumer is paying two mortgages: the one he has with the bank and the one he has with energy”

There is only one aspect in which the Spanish invest more than in food. The house monopolized last year 30% of the spending of each citizen. “The consumer must know that he lives in a super-efficient house, that he is really paying two mortgages: the one he has with the bank and the one he has with energy,” warns Sara Velázquez, from VArquitectos. This study projected the first apartment building with the Passivhaus certificate in Spain, located in Pamplona. The seal guarantees the energy efficiency that is achieved with good insulation of the enclosure and taking care of all the points through which energy can escape, such as windows. In this way it is achieved that, with a minimum expenditure on heating in winter, the temperature is between 21 and 25 degrees all year round. A passive building consumes less than 15 kW / m2 per year, compared to 200 in a home with an energy rating of D, the most widespread.

3. 4

Each Spanish buys an average of 34 new garments a year. In that same period of time, 1 billion kilos of clothing are thrown across the country. Only between 10% and 15% of them are recycled.

As of December 31 of this year, all public buildings to be built in Europe must be of almost zero consumption; In the case of housing, this period is extended until December 31, 2020. Velázquez explains that the difference in costs with traditional construction is minimal and the investment recovers between the first 5 and 10 years. He cites a study by the La Casa que Ahorra foundation that shows that it is more profitable to invest in housing rehabilitation than in a pension plan. A reform of this type can reach 15,000 euros, although there are aid from IDAE and some Communities that can cover half the cost. “The next step will be the zero-carbon footprint houses, built with materials that have caused the lowest possible emissions and consume the least,” he explains. This type of housing usually also incorporates energy production systems.

Solar panels on the roof of a Barcelona building. The European Union wants that in 2030 32% of the electrical energy consumed comes from renewable sources. Jordi Adrià

Self-consumption in Spain represents only 0.01% of the total, according to the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF). “It is legal and profitable. The sun tax only applies to installations with a power greater than 10 kW, and all that we put, even in large single-family houses, are 3 and 4 kW ”, says Carlota Pi, co-founder of HolaLuz, an electrical company it only offers renewable energy. They have 135,000 clients throughout Spain and since July have been serving the Madrid City Council. “We are just getting started and we are putting two facilities up to date. We believe a lot in self-consumption and in its evolution, distributed generation ”. For the entrepreneur, the next step is for customers with photovoltaic panels to become producer-consumers who at some moments will give up the energy they have left over and at others they will receive what they lack. An installation of this type costs between 5,000 and 10,000 euros, depending on its size and depending on whether batteries are installed to store energy. Pi ensures that the investment recovers within 10 years. “The change of model will be imposed by citizens. Renewable energy is not an option, it is the solution ”.

Towards the green economy. It’s been 18 years since that June night when all the garbage containers disappeared in Tiana. In its place, small brown cubes began to be seen next to the doors of the houses. The Catalan town was the first in Spain to implement door-to-door waste collection. The organic matter and the “rest” are removed (everything that cannot be used). “From one day to the next we went from recycling 20% ​​of the garbage to 80%”, summarizes Xavier Doñate, Councilor for the Environment and president of the Catalan peoples association with this system. He was the precursor of this idea after a trip he made to northern Italy to learn about this method. This year there will be 200 towns and a pilot test is being carried out in the Sarriá neighborhood in Barcelona. There is also a municipality with this method in the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country and Madrid. Doñate comments that door-to-door has made Tiana’s neighbors increasingly involved with the environment. “Awareness begins at a young age. The village school is a green school ”, explains Marta Martorell, a 39-year-old neighbor from Tiana. Her 9 and 7 year old children take the sandwich wrapped in a laminated cloth to school every day, which is washed and reused. Single-use packaging is prohibited.

16%

Work in waste management grew 16% last year in Spain. This sector represents 27% of all green employment. Furthermore, the circular economy is expected to generate some 52,000 new jobs in the country in two years.

In 2020 the European Union wants all countries to recycle half of their urban waste. A difficult objective to achieve for Spain, which is currently at 29.7%. Not reaching this goal will be expensive. States will pay 80 cents for every kilo of non-recycled plastic. It is estimated that with this measure some 7,000 million euros can be raised between 2021 and 2027. Experts agree that organic matter, which represents 40% of the garbage bag, should begin to be separated and the generation payment implemented. . “In this way, the one who generates more pays more, and the one who recycles less. A fixed rate is established based on the home and its occupants, and a variable depending on the waste generated. This system is used in cities like Brussels. Why can’t it be done here? ”Asks Anabel Rodríguez, director of the Foundation for the Circular Economy.

Waste management represents 27% of green employment in Spain and only in 2017 contracting in this sector grew by 16%. But not only jobs will be generated in activities directly related to the environment such as ecodesign. As announced by the president of the Chamber of Commerce, José Luis Bonet, the circular economy will create 52,000 jobs in Spain in two years. In this new model, economic growth is associated with social and environmental benefits. GDP is no longer sufficient to measure progress, as demonstrated by the UN Sustainable Development Goals or the OECD’s Better Life Index indicator. “As long as it aspires only to the growth of capital and not to the common good of all, it is not becoming an economy, but a crematistic one (the art of enriching ourselves). Capital is the means, not the end ”, defends Christian Felter. This Austrian economist has created the Common Good Index, which has already been adopted by some 500 companies around the world, in which an ethical one is added to the financial balance.

0.01%

Electric self-consumption represents in Spain only 0.01% of the total, according to the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF). An installation of this type can cost between 5,000 and 10,000 euros depending on the size and whether batteries are installed.

Another standard that measures business involvement is the B Corp certification, which measures companies’ corporate social responsibility. Some 2,500 firms have it in the world, 50 in Spain. Most small and fledgling businesses. There is only one consumer company in the country that has succeeded: Danone. The company has certified its four Spanish yogurt plants. The Tres Cantos factory (Madrid) is the most efficient of the brand in Europe. It produces 170,000 tons of product a year and not a single waste, everything is recycled. “In recent years, with a 30% increase in production, we have reduced electricity consumption by 35%, gas consumption by 28% and 25% in water”, Juan Carlos Esteban, responsible for new projects, proudly lists. process and energy of the Madrid plant. Esteban walks through the building explaining how they have been gradually saving resources at each step of the factory’s production chain. For example, they have stopped using the larger boiler of the two they have in their facilities. As they have reduced their consumption, with the small one it is enough and they have plenty. All the energy they use comes from renewable sources and next year they will install solar panels on the roof. The dairy division reduced its carbon footprint by 40% between 2008 and 2017. Half of all their emissions come from cows (they collaborate with some 300 livestock farms throughout Spain).

Door-to-door garbage collection in the town of Tiana, near Barcelona. Jordi Adrià

B Corp also takes into account the quality of life of workers when granting its certificate. A dimension that more and more companies pamper, even if they do not have this seal. From promoting recycling, healthy eating for your employees or using sustainable means of transportation to go to work. “The location of the offices is essential. There has to be a wide variety of public transport ”, summarizes Louise Matthew, responsible for the design of Bacardi’s offices around the world. Last year the spirits company moved its workers from one of its headquarters in a polygon in Mollet del Vallès to a building in the center of Barcelona. Most of the materials used in the reform and the office furniture are sustainable. “The industry must get involved because it will also bring benefits to them. They will be more competitive and will reduce costs, ”says Anabel Rodríguez from the Foundation for the Circular Economy. “You have to get to work. Each one in his role, but all to add. Citizens, companies and governments. The planet cannot wait for us any more ”.