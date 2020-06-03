I AM A COSMONAUT. My mission is to conquer outer space. I’m wearing star-patterned boots and a brightly colored crest. The movements of my body are inspired by the engravings of the Aztec culture, which knew the functioning of the stars centuries before man stepped on the Moon. I can dance. I can even fly.

If you think I’m nuts, you should see people around me: behind me sits an American Indian in a feathered headdress. And five Chinese ride unicycles. To my right, a gypsy on skates tells green jokes. To my left, an eyeless glass man scratches his elbow.

At the company’s headquarters in Montreal, Ana Nance

It is noon and we are in the general rehearsal of Tótem, the Circo del Sol show that opens on November 10 in Madrid. The previous stage of the tour is here in Brussels, and on Fridays like today they offer two functions. All present are made up and characterized. But before starting, the councilor has to make an announcement:

—Today a new artist joins the tour. I present to you Santiago. He will accompany us at one of the dances. Please welcome him.

The 46 artists — acrobats, clowns, contortionists, musicians — applaud me. In front of us, on stage, waves of a sea made of light are projected. Out there, beyond the limits of this tent, Donald Trump threatens to bomb Korea, the Catalan Government fights against Spain, earthquakes and hurricanes hit Mexico and the Caribbean. But here life is a lively fantasy, the delusional acrobatic clown dream.

Walking through a fence over one of the headquarters studios in Montreal, Canada. Ana Nance

Who I am? What I’ve become? How did I get here?

And the most disturbing thing: am I really going to dance on stage?

Ten days before/

The headquarters of the Circo del Sol in Montreal measures 75,000 square meters, a whole citadel that groups offices, residences, a tent, three rehearsal studios, two cafeterias, a fabric factory, an orchard, a gym, a virtual reality producer and much more. I have come to start my training. After a week here, getting to know my character, I will join the cast of Totem.

It is the first time that the Circo del Sol allows a journalist to infiltrate his system to follow the same procedure as any of his signings. And when they discover my stage talent, it will undoubtedly be the last.

The writer practices with the German wheel in one of the Montreal studios.Ana Nance

To register in the database, I must pass routine tests. They start with a most disturbing questionnaire: “Have you suffered from depression or hallucinations?”, “Has anyone in your family died of natural causes before the age of 50?” They then perform a long series of physical tests — such as standing on one foot with eyes closed — to assess my balance and the state of my joints. Finally, I am faced with a strange test: recognizing figures and words on a computer screen, like a children’s puzzle.

“Why am I doing this?” I ask the therapist.

“If you hit your head, we’ll re-examine you and compare the results.” If you miss many more answers, we will know you have a concussion.

I regret asking.

Eight days before/

In these months, the technicians prepare the adaptation of the Corteo show to the arena format. After the world tent tour, which only stops in big cities for long periods, some shows are taken to smaller city coliseums, where they stay for a week. The transfer requires adjusting the scenery and acts, sometimes radically, for which study A, of 1,425 square meters, is used. My challenge is to climb to the top of that study, to the grill of lights, and walk on top to measure my resistance to height. It is a very important test, because an acrobat with acrophobia does not have much future. So there I go.

click on the photoRehearse her dance choreography in Brussels.Ana Nance

The grating under my feet supports a ton per square meter. But it is still a fence, so I can perfectly see the ground, 21 meters below, with its human miniatures. I try not to look in that direction and I get a decent performance, without crying. Only the test does not end here. The next step is to show safety, read jump. Strong. Like trying to break the ground. So I want to get me out of here. I want to go home. I love my mom.

I shouldn’t be too upset. The worst is yet to come.

My instructor tells me that she has heard some artists cry their frustration in the bathrooms.

Study E is smaller than Study A. Let’s say only one transatlantic flight would fit. There, the acrobats rehearse their individual numbers to join, like me, one of the 19 shows of the Circo del Sol that travel the world. Upon my arrival, a girl flies through the air and then turns on her own neck. Another, in a corner, rises up a vertical pole, like a snake. And on the trampoline in the corner, a man humbly entertains himself with triple somersaults.

Most of them practice with an acrobatic director for the plastic part, an artistic one to express the character and a technician who manipulates the machines. I don’t need all that. At the moment, I’m only going to receive a sample dose.

While her wardrobe measurements are taken, Ana Nance

A Russian coach makes me sign a statement that releases Circo del Sol from all responsibility in the event that I die or suffer life-long injuries. Before I can react, I am sitting on a ring hanging on a rope. And they upload me. To the highest.

I scream in panic. People down there, farther and farther away, look at me with some anger. Here we must respect the concentration of the artists. It is forbidden to take photos, play music and, of course, scream.

Upon reaching the ceiling, my hoop stops climbing and begins to spin in circles. Mounted on that giant swing, fly over mats, gymnastic bars, stationary bicycles. As the world sways in the distance, I wonder if I am the right person for this job.

Six days before/

I’m going to do a choreography. One from Bollywood. With touches of karate.

Totem is about human evolution: aside from pirouettes and juggling, it includes Native American rituals, or a dance between the Neanderthal man and an iPhone executive. The cosmonauts represent the last phase: the journey of the human species to other worlds. At the end of the show, all those facets of our history come together on stage for a dance with African drums. That’s where I come in.

The problem is that I have not danced in my life. Not at parties. I am a punishment dancing. My friends call me “the rhythm killer”.

My dance teacher can’t believe that someone like me exists. In studio D, the smallest, only for artistic rehearsals, we put a video with the choreography and rehearse in front of an entire wall of mirrors. After an hour of effort, I manage to repeat the movements of the arms. And those of the legs. But not both at the same time.

When finished, I ask:

“How have I done?”

“The good thing is that you are a hard worker,” she smiles with infinite patience.

Between foam rubber blocks.Ana Nance

The truth, I expected more pressure. The artists of Circo del Sol are recruited among the best in the world, through a global network of scouts in Olympic gyms and theaters, or after viewing the videos that they send themselves. Some are called three or four years after requesting it. So, they come to Montreal and have only a few weeks to internalize a perfectly millimeter paper in an environment of total perfectionism, and often, in a language they do not know. My instructor tells me that she has heard some artists cry their frustration in the bathrooms. For such cases, the headquarters has translators for 30 languages, who end up giving moral support. If that is not enough, turn to sports psychologists.

However, the human atmosphere tries not to be haunting. Creation here is a group work, for which the entire team of instructors is responsible. They adapt to the possibilities of the artists. In the case of my dance teacher, without a doubt, I am the biggest challenge she has ever experienced in her career.

Three days before/

—Welcome to Brussels. I am going to explain your fees and tax withholdings.

Administrator Mathieu Cazeault hands me the tour payment schedule, and a seven page tax document, which I don’t even understand the title of. This is the part we never think of when we think of the circus.

A show like Totem requires a bureaucratic machinery the size of a ministry: workers of 27 nationalities. Two thousand five hundred locations in nine weekly functions. One hundred and eighteen employees without counting local storms. Seventy-five cargo trucks, which become offices, cafeteria and warehouses. One hundred and fifty kilos of protein per week. And we still do not talk about accommodation and meals.

Santiago Roncagliolo made up before going on stage in Brussels.Ana Nance

In Brussels, I stay in front of the European Parliament, in one of the apartments that the company leases for its staff. It’s a 20-minute drive from the tent, but after each show I can return home on a special cast bus. If you wanted to rent me an apartment of my choice closer to work, I would receive 85% of the rent in cash. The problem is loneliness.

I have the right to live with a partner, but I must be married to her, or show that we have lived together for more than 12 months. The company does not pay station loves. In the old days, Circo del Sol also offered a school, but the financial crisis ended that service. Today, artists and technicians travel with their young children. They only visit the great ones every two or three months.

“Many people don’t understand that I spend so much time apart from my son,” the artistic director, Neela Vadivel, tells me. But he and I do understand. That’s all that matters.

The oldest is the Mongolian Tamir, captain of the Russian bar team, who has spent 23 of his 42 years in the circus.

Oddly enough, this is the closest thing to stability that many artists can afford. Some of them, like skater Massimo Medini, have grown up in circuses. Their ancestors have lived in trailers for four generations. The only family Massimo knows is the cast of each show. His partner in life is the same as on stage, Denise García-Sorta.

The shows of the Circo del Sol are kept on stage for a long time (Saltimbanco turned for 20 years between tent and sand), so they guarantee work for a good season. Still, as time passes, the body calls for more calm. Even if you are an artist:

“I used to love this life,” confesses Virginie Canovas, a 35-year-old French acrobat. But now I want to go home.

“What do you call ‘house’?” I ask him.

“At the moment, to Las Vegas, where my boyfriend lives.”

The first time the cosmonaut suit is tried on for the show. Ana Nance

The most veteran here is the Mongolian Tamir Erdenesaikhan, who has spent 23 of his 42 years in the Circo del Sol, since he left his country. If I were a contortionist, I would be retired. At his age, the body no longer responds as before. Upon retirement, artists seek positions as instructors, technicians, or creative consultants. But Tamir is the captain of the Russian bar team. It supports the elastic beams on which other colleagues jump up to five meters high. Its main capital is strength and experience. It is even allowed to have a belly.

Those of the Russian bars are dressed as cosmonauts. His cartwheels represent the arrival of man at the top of space.

So I am one of yours. Tamir is my captain.

Two days before/

Before joining the Totem trials, I must pass a new medical examination. Based on the results of that exam, an appropriate training program is developed. For many artists, by kicking a ball or hanging from a hoop 200 times a day, their bodies become unbalanced: they have a more developed bicep than another, or a stronger leg. If they do not take it into account, and they exercise thinking only about looking handsome on stage, they can injure themselves.

Luckily, I am not at risk. I will not jump on the Russian bar. I’m only going to dance a minute and a half. However, for my level, that already constitutes a sidereal challenge.

A show like this involves a collective and chaotic creation. The logic here is irrelevant.

“You have to put your mind to the blank,” Tony Chong, the assistant director, warns me in our first rehearsal of the choreography. Let go Let your body act alone.

If my body was capable of that, it would have abandoned me a long time ago. I need to think all day. So I am a writer. However, after hours of repeating the same movements over and over again, I think I have reached a relatively decent level.

Scene from the choreography in which the author of this report participated, during one of the rehearsals in the big tent in Brussels.Ana Nance

I’m wrong.

Once I get to the beat, it turns out that I make a turn to the wrong side. And that the hands should be more open during another. And that in the jumps of a transition I must move slightly backwards, being careful not to step on the actor that I will have behind me. And that in the following transition I must start with the left foot, not the right one. When, with effort, I reach a summit, a higher one awaits behind me.

In the dress rehearsal I will be one of them. The artists dazzle on stage while I practice in front of the TV.

The amount of detail from the dance overwhelms me. But above all it depresses me to verify in the video how easy the choreography is for all the participants. It is very hard to be the worst at something, day after day, and having to move on with a smile.

One day before/

Totem’s backstage looks like a Terry Gilliam movie. I have installed myself in a blind spot between the real and the unreal. Sitting in a cozy sitting room with sofas, I attend the live show on closed-circuit television. At the end of their number, the characters leave the screen and pass me, like cartoons coming to life.

A show like this involves a collective and chaotic creation. Director Robert Lepage transmits his ideas to an army of creators and artists, who interpret them in their own way and as a team. To the Russian clown Misha Usov, Lepage said:

—Water has been fundamental for evolution, because it gives life. So you will be a fisherman, who works in the water. Otherwise, I hate clowns. Do whatever you can think of.

Scene of the choreography in which the author of this report has participated, during one of the rehearsals in the big tent in Brussels. Ana Nance

Logic here is the most irrelevant science. According to human evolution, according to Lepage, there is room for an Italian beach tourist and an executive with a mobile phone. There are native North American tribes, although not South American or African. Chinese jugglers represent the stations, but there are five of them. This is not a theory book. It is a circus show. And in the backstage, freed from the lights and the soundtrack, that madness is clearly reflected.

At my feet, on the carpet, a contortionist talks to her sister in an incomprehensible language. The majority of contortionists are Mongols, due to the great tradition of their country. But the language doesn’t matter. The strange thing is that her neck is almost tucked between her buttocks. That’s what he calls “warming up.”

A Chinese woman rehearses her next act right there, next to my sofa. The Chinese are the only ones who do not speak English. In his country, talented children with little money applied to special schools for jugglers. That limits their education in other fields, but provides them with a career. Those of Totem throw cups with the foot and they poke them in the head of their companions while they swing on the unicycle. Their coach keeps track of how many bowls they have dropped at each performance. Yesterday they were all right. Today they drop three.

Scene from the choreography in which the author of this report participated, during one of the rehearsals in the big tent in Brussels.Ana Nance

During the intermission, the musical director Alejandro Romero comes down from his cabin. He is the only Spaniard in the band, but he has Spanishness to distribute among all. Before Circo del Sol, he worked with Los Morancos and Jesús Quintero, with David DeMaría and Manuel Carrasco. Now, wherever you go, take with you a Betis flag signed by the players:

“When Johnny Depp came to see the show, I took a picture of him and the flag. An Andalusian newspaper published the photo and titled: “Johnny Depp is from Betis”. I have the newspaper clipping in my dressing room.

Before going on stage, some artists practice concentration rituals: Massimo and Denise, who have the most romantic number, kiss and caress each other. Those of the Russian bars practice jumps, keep silent, hug each other. They are not all Russians: there are Belarusians, Ukrainians and the Mongolian Tamir, who speaks the language. They have the greatest team mystique of this show. They spend the day playing cards together. And his concentration before leaving is the most conscientious.

Tomorrow, in dress rehearsal, I will be one of them. They come out last, and give rise to the final choreography. As the artists dazzle on stage, I rehearse in front of my television.

When finished, the audience breaks into applause. I sweat. The assistant director pats me on the back and asks:

-Than? You are ready for tomorrow?

I answer:

-No.

The day/

At eleven in the morning, after my last individual dance rehearsal, I am in the makeup room. Although the word is inappropriate. I’m not putting on makeup. I am building someone else.

My cosmonaut has more angular features than I do: cheekbones want to pop out of his face. The nose stands rigidly out of the eyes. A certain sad clown air pierces the yellow of his eyebrows. But the glitter reminds you that it is made of stardust.

My cosmonaut sports inlays of mirrors, seashells, wool and a cosmic print.

Now it’s time to get dressed. My Moleskin Lycra Spacesuit was conceived by Kym Barrett, the costume designer for The Matrix and Spider-Man. To adapt it to me, they have taken measurements on 118 parts of the body, including the thickness of the fingers. For the hood, they have scanned my head with lasers and made a mold on a 3D printer. The Circo del Sol is a gigantic clothing and accessories factory. He produces his own fabrics, some 30 kilometers each year, and with them he makes 14,000 pieces of clothing by hand.

My cosmonaut sports inlaid mirrors, seashells, wool accents, and a cosmic print. It is a mix of clown, alien and toy. The only thing that reveals his relationship with me is the lump that sprouts under his chest. In the real world I am not particularly paunchy, but with this outfit I look pregnant.

I look at myself in the mirror. There he is, with his painting face of Miró, scared of me.

-Attention! He orders a loudspeaker. Five minutes to dress rehearsal!

I float in a universe of mad scientists, human-scale frogs, muscular torsos, and a lord who appears to be the devil. Time slows down.

The author of the report receives congratulations from the cast participating in the new Circus of the Sun show after completing a dress rehearsal in Brussels.Ana Nance

-You are nervous? Massimo asks.

-I do not lie.

“You have to be nervous.” To do it well you have to be worried that it will go wrong.

I calculate that then it will be perfect.

After welcoming me officially, the music starts playing. On the stage stands a green meadow and an African savanna. The scenery is a projection of light sensitive to movement. If you step on the water, ripples form on the surface. If you touch the sand, it falls apart.

The artists join the dance in order of appearance. Cosmonauts are the last. I must move to the front and then to the center of the stage. Covered by that fantastic universe, I feel part of the ecosystem. Each of my movements is strangely natural, as if nothing else could be done. I turn in the right direction. My body is delivered to the rhythm. Music takes over me. I am dancing!

“OK, we’re done!” Neela, the artistic director, orders.

I can’t believe what I have done. 10 days ago, you wouldn’t have bet on me. In the end, I have embroidered it. Like clockwork. The heart wants to explode in my chest. I think everyone is going to congratulate me. Indeed, Captain Cosmonaut Tamir approaches me. I assume you are congratulated because you are the boss of my team. Tamir puts her hand on my shoulder. And kindly, he says to me:

“Do you know if we are going to repeat the test?” Because I want to teach you how to do it right.

.