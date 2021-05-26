FEATHER WEIGHT AARON PEAK VS. AIDEN LEE ADDED TO THE MAIN BELLATOR 260

LOS ANGELES – BELLATOR MMA confirmed Wednesday that featherweight ranking No. 6 Aaron Pico (7-3) has been added to the BELLATOR MMA 260 main card: Lima vs. Amosov on Friday, June 11 to face grip ace Aiden Lee (9-4) in a 145-pound main card fight. The fight will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will be televised live on SHOWTIME beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

BELLATOR 260 will be led by Brazilian world welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-8), who will defend his 170-pound title against undefeated number one Yaroslav Amosov (25-0).

This will be BELLATOR’s first fan-attended event in the United States since February 21, 2020. A limited number of tickets are now available with prices starting at $ 60 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or Bellator.com.

Aaron Pico made his professional MMA debut in 2017 and has been considered one of the best prospects in mixed martial arts. His wrestling experience as one of the best in the world highlights him by coupling that veterancy with vicious power in his fists that unfolded with impressive left and right KO victories. The 24-year-old has grown steadily from each of his fights in the BELLATOR cage and currently has a three-game winning streak.

Britain’s Lee will fight on North American soil for the first time in his career and is looking for his third consecutive win inside the BELLATOR cage. The 26-year-old is a submission specialist and earned his fourth win by overwhelming Damian Frankiewicz and then left Jeremy Petley unanswered with an impressive first-round head kick in the first round of their fight in September of last year.

Additionally, there will be a welterweight fight between BELLATOR veteran Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) and promotional rookie Levan Chokheli (9-0) that has been added as a preliminary contest. Crutchmer trains in San Jose and was part of the Oklahoma State University wrestling team, where he was added to stand out as a member of the country’s collegiate team on two occasions and won the Big 12 conference twice. For her part, Chokheli seeks to keep her brand intact on her BELLATOR debut. The 24-year-old Georgian boasts an impressive 100% completion rate, as none of his nine fights have reached the final bell.

Other additions to the preliminary card include “Cuckoo” Lance Wright (5-1) making his BELLATOR debut after impressing regionally in the US He will fight Taylor “Tumba” Johnson (6-2), a veteran who counts with two fights in the BELLATOR cage.

All preliminary fights kick off at 5:30 pm ET / 2: 30 pm PT broadcast on the BELLATOR MMA and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channels and on Pluto TV. Full list below:

BELLATOR MMA 260 Main Card: Lima vs. Amosov

Friday, June 11 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

World Welterweight Title Main Event: c-Douglas Lima (32-8) vs. # 1-Yaroslav Amosov (25-0)

175 Pound Contract Weight Main Event: Paul Daley (43-17-2) vs. Jason Jackson (14-4)

Featherweight Fight: # 6-Aaron Pico (7-3) vs. Aiden Lee (9-4)

Welterweight fight: Demarques Jackson (11-5) vs. Mark Lemminger (11-3)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Welterweight fight: Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) vs. Levan Chokheli (9-0, 1 NC)

Featherweight Fight: # 9-Tywan Claxton (6-2) vs. Justin Gonzales (11-0)

Lightweight Fight: Nick Newell (16-3) vs. Bobby King (9-3)

Featherweight Fight: Lucas Brennan (4-0) vs. Matthew Skibicki (4-3)

Featherweight Fight: Amanda Bell (7-7) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Alex Polizzi (7-1) vs. Gustavo Trujillo (3-1)

Middleweight Fight: Taylor Johnson (6-2) vs. Lance Wright (5-1)