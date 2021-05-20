Feat in Libertadores: River Plate wins with 20 casualties and no substitutes

In the Copa Libertadores

River Plate won 2-1 against Independiente Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores in a match that will go down in history for the epic that surrounded the duel played at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

With 20 casualties due to covid, without substitutes and with an injured midfielder as a goalkeeper, the Argentines defeated the Colombian team this Wednesday on the fifth day of Group D of the Copa Libertadores 2021.

Former Valencia CF midfielder Enzo Pérez was the night’s great hero. Due to the plague of absences by the covid, the 35-year-old footballer was River’s goalkeeper and only conceded one goal in the entire match, which was the 2-1 scored by Kelvin Osorio in the 73rd minute.

Much earlier, Fabrizio Angileri (3) and Julián Álvarez (6) scored the goals for River Plate that allowed the Argentine team to be the leader of Group D of the Libertadores with nine points, ahead of Fluminense (eight), Junior (six) and the already eliminated Independiente Santa Fe (two).

