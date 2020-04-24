The inmates demanded greater security measures before the virus spread, they insisted that they “refuse to die in prison.”

Dozens of prisoners carried out a riot this Friday in the Villa Devoto prison, in Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, to protest against the hygienic conditions of penitentiary facilities in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The inmates, who have demanded greater security measures in the face of the advance of the virus, insisted that “They refuse to die in prison.”

Perched on the roof of the compound, the prisoners asked for releases and exits in the face of the health crisis and have denounced that they do not have the necessary security elements to prevent the spread. During the protest burned mattresses, which caused a fire that burned several prison officers.

These disturbances are in addition to those recently registered in the Florencio Varela and Melchor Romero units. In Villa Devoto, the incidents started after 9:00 in the morning. Since then the prisoners threw chairs, stones and various objects at the security guards.

It is estimated that fifty hundred prisoners have joined the riot, out of a total of 1,690 inmates. For its part, the Headquarters of the Federal Penitentiary Complex of the City of Buenos Aires stated that there are no infections among the inmates and that the demands are related to the overcrowded conditions in the prison.

However, in a statement they admit that an agent tested positive and that the population was isolated, an issue that raised controversy among the prisoners.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far left 3 thousand 435 confirmed cases and 167 deaths in Argentina. (Europa Press)

