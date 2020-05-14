Fearing meat shortages, Trump administration grants work visas In the food industry, 22% of employees are immigrants The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) establishes a new rule that facilitates the extension of the H-2B visa

Fearing meat shortages, the Trump administration grants work visas.

The spread of the coronavirus has affected various companies in the country, but the meat food industry is one of the areas that has generated the most concern.

To the point that the government of President Donald Trump is facilitating the processes for labor visas.

The goal is that meat production does not stop and that the supply of these products throughout the United States can be guaranteed.

Especially when 22% of employees in the food industry are immigrants, says New American Economy.

Trump government grants work visas

This situation is when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) establishes a new rule that facilitates the extension of the H-2B visa.

Thus, immigrants could obtain temporary employment permits that allow them to work in industries such as food.

“The Department of Homeland Security … has announced a temporary final rule to change certain H-2B requirements to help support the food supply chain,” the agency says. “(This is to) maintain essential infrastructure operations and reduce the public health impact of the coronavirus emergency.”

This new rule will give employers the opportunity to hire workers who are considered essential in the food supply chain.

It does not matter if the person has a “pending process” before the office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS); If the employer can demonstrate the importance of their work, then the person will receive a 60-day extension.

Anyone who adheres to this new regulation may also remain in the United States for longer than the maximum allowed of three years.

The government entity in charge of administering this rule is the USCIS, which explains that this rule will apply to workers who are already in the country with a valid permit, since they will not exceed the 66,000 permits they issue.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security will still not allow the hiring of undocumented immigrants.

They also indicated that this temporary rule takes effect right after its publication in the Federal Register.

The measure is in addition to a similar one taken on the H-2A visa that was amended “to help US agricultural employers avoid interruptions in legal agriculture-related employment,” the USCIS said.

“This Administration has determined that continued agricultural employment, currently threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, is vital to maintaining and securing the country’s critical food supply chain. The temporary changes announced by USCIS provide the necessary stability during this unprecedented crisis, “said Chad Wolf, acting secretary of homeland security.