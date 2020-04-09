After a female Parliament worker tested Covid-19 positive, lawmakers were quarantined for 14 days.

Botswana’s 57 parliamentarians will be quarantined for 14 days after a nurse working in Parliament tested positive for coronavirus, the government confirmed.

The Executive reported through his Twitter account that “the director of Health Services, Malaki Tshipayagae, has put in mandatory quarantine for all members of Parliament“

The Minister of Health, Lemogang Kwape, had confirmed hours before that in the last 24 hours seven new cases of coronavirus have been detected, including a nurse who was present at the parliamentary session on Wednesday.

During his speech, Kwape also asked that the population “stay calm” and continue to respect the recommendations made by the country’s health authorities.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi decreed a state of emergency on March 31 and ordered “extreme confinement” to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Masisi himself maintained during the day on Wednesday that “he did not present himself to the Presidency to govern by decree, nor did he campaign in this celebrated democracy to erode civil liberties.”

“I intend to use the state of emergency declaration only for the purpose of protecting our people from the annihilation potential that the new coronavirus has ”, he stated.

Europa Press