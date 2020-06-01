.

Monday June 1, 2020, p. twenty

Ciudad Juárez, Chih., Lear, a US company that manufactures seats and electrical systems for automobiles, is implementing costly safety measures after suffering the Covid-19 outbreak in a factory in the American continent, which will affect its productivity in Mexico, while seeking to regain the trust of its workers.

Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, remains mired in the pandemic and still mourns the deaths of numerous maquila workers, including 20 from Lear’s Rio Bravo plant, which makes covers for Mercedes-Benz and Ford seats.

I don’t think there is one who tells you he’s not afraid, said Alma Sonia Trevizo, an employee at the Rio Bravo plant, during a break from safety training before the partial restart scheduled for today.

Following the one-way arrows along the hallways, eating at cafeteria tables with high dividers, and stepping on a disinfectant-soaked carpet are some of the new steps being taken.

Without clear answers on how the virus spread at the plant, many workers fear returning, but they need money, three employees told ..

Mexico has come under pressure from the United States government and auto industry to quickly reopen the sector and thereby protect deeply intertwined supply chains, which last year boosted trade of nearly $ 615 billion.

Lear’s efforts to protect workers amid the current outbreak are not cheap and will affect productivity, said Sergio Corral, manager of the Rio Bravo plant.

Only tests to enter the plant could take up to an hour per shift, as workers must go through a single-row line, show identification, take their temperature, and say if they have shown any symptoms or been in contact with someone with Covid-19.

Anyone with a high temperature will be taken to an insulation tent, protected from the sun, for further verification.

