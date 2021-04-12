‘Fear the Walking Dead’: That twist of season 6B has been planned since season 5

Spoilers beware!

* This article contains spoilers for chapter 6×08 of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Last morning of April 11 AMC issued the return, after a five-month hiatus, of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’. The 6×08 episode entitled ‘The Door’ thus inaugurated the second half of the sixth season of the spin-off after the pandemic had to stop production in its tracks last year. And, to tell the truth, for fans it will be a difficult return to digest because of what it will bring. Don’t read on if you haven’t seen it yet.

Many viewers have already experienced the shock of the death of one of the main characters, John Dorie, who arguably hardly anyone expected. After discovering who was behind the murder of one of the Virginia Rangers (Colby Minifie), his younger sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti) shoots and kills John.

Such a great impact among fans of the series has not been remembered since the death in season 4 of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). For this reason, the actor who has given life to John during this time, Garret Dillahunt, has sat down with Entertainment Weekly to explain what happened. The actor confessed that the decision had already been made long before, specifically it was already discussed with the creative team last season: “I don’t remember exactly when, but it’s something we’ve been talking about since Season 5. And then we had a lot of conversations between Season 5 and Season 6 about how John would turn out. And they came up with this great idea – big, and tragic, and wonderful, and credible in this world to get it out of the series. And, at the same time, drive the story, “he said.

In addition, the decision was made jointly by the creative team and the actor. Dillahunt said that all this was born from a personal request of his to leave the series, but his death was consensual with the showrunners, after all.: “Well, I don’t think it’s a secret or anything. It’s a bit of both. I loved my time on this show and will always appreciate it. I get a little anxious after a while, and I’m not a kid anymore, and I have some things I wanted to do. (…) I feel very fortunate that they were willing to listen to it, and consider it, and then that they came up with a great idea that would make everyone happy, “he said. At the same time, he took the opportunity to say goodbye and describe his time in the series: “It was beautiful. It was sweet and sad, bittersweet. (…) John exists, and Garret is still alive. John will always exist. And he was a great character. He was a honor to interpret it, “it read.

The door

About John’s death and Dillahunt’s departure, one of his main leaders, showrunner Ian Goldberg, also referred. He defined his decision as something “emotionally devastating” for them and spoke of the meaning of the episode title to explain the end of the character: “We see that the door itself is something missing in John’s cabin, and it is what he tries to find to isolate himself from the world and people, but also because he is planning to end his own life. The other meaning of ‘The Door ‘is that, ironically, he finds a renewed purpose and connection, and opens up to people with the person who is perhaps the closest to him in the world, which is Morgan Jones, “he said.

The 6 × 08 chapter that will open the second half of the season of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ It can be seen in Spain starting Monday, April 12 at 10:10 p.m. through AMC Spain, SundanceTV, Dark, XTRM and Selekt.