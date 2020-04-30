Similar to a clothespin that is placed on one of the fingers, the oximeter has the function of measuring the level of oxygen in the blood – which usually falls on patients who develop more severe cases of covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

So, as with protective masks for healthcare professionals and chloroquine, there has now been a “race” for the medical device, although doctors see no reason why people without lung problems or who are not at risk groups purchase the device.

An oximeter costs between R $ 100 and R $ 200 in online stores. Accumed-Glicomed, a supplier of health monitoring equipment, says it had 100% growth in sales of oximeters in March and April over the same period last year.

Another supplier, Dellamed, reports that demand tripled in April compared to previous months.

An online store that did not want to be identified in the report because “it has a service capacity at the limit” says that it sold 5 or 6 units of the product per day. On April 23, they sold almost 80 units and, on the 26th, they no longer had stock of the product. Now, they report that there was a “significant” increase in the cost of the product with suppliers, due to demand, the rise in the dollar and the ability of China to supply the product (from where suppliers import the product).

“I have seen the race for the device in recent weeks,” says pulmonologist José Eduardo Afonso, from Albert Einstein Hospital. “A large number of patients who do not have chronic problems now have an oximeter at home measuring oxygen saturation without even knowing whether they have covid-19,” he says.

Google data in Brazil also shows that there was a huge increase in the search for the word “oximeter” in the last week, with demand reaching a peak on April 25th.

But doctors interviewed by BBC News Brasil ask for caution. According to the five experts interviewed, the oximeter may be useful in only a few cases, and should be purchased and used only after medical advice.

In addition, there are people with lung problems who actually need oximeters at home, and the lack of the device can cause problems for them.

American doctor reported observation of cases of people with severe pneumonia, but who felt only shortness of breath that appeared to be mild

Photo: SILVIO AVILA / . / BBC News Brasil

‘Silent pneumonia’



The result on the oximeter display comes with a percentage that varies between 0% and 100%. The normal level of oxygen saturation in the blood, according to doctors, is between 95% and 100%. Below 93% it already lights a warning signal.

The use of oximeters for patients with covid-19 was advocated by the American doctor Richard Levitan in an article published in The New York Times, in which he described a “silent hypoxia” in patients who arrived at the hospital. That is, patients did not experience problems breathing, despite having pneumonia and oxygenation in the blood below normal. Because of this, they arrived very late at the hospital. Other Brazilian doctors interviewed by BBC News Brasil identified the same.

For Levitan, the use of oximeters by patients with covid-19 could solve this problem, helping to prevent many from reaching hospitals in critical condition and needing to be intubated. He says that people with symptoms compatible with those of covid-19 should use the device for two weeks, during which time the disease develops, with medical monitoring.

Brazilian doctors interviewed by BBC News Brasil say the guidance is “controversial”. For pulmonologist Mauro Gomes, professor at the Santa Casa de São Paulo School of Medical Sciences and doctor at Hospital Samaritano, “the recommendation may end up causing a race like the one that happened with chloroquine, causing a shortage in the market and for people who really need it “.

“We have to remember that 80% of people who have covid-19 will not develop a severe form of the disease that requires hospitalization. Therefore, it will be unnecessary for them”, says José Eduardo Afonso, from Einstein. “Buying the device without having covid-19 and without chronic disease is absolutely meaningless.”

The Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology released a note on Tuesday (28) saying it did not recommend “the unrestricted use of a home oximeter to monitor oxygen saturation during the covid-19 pandemic”.

“As there are no scientific studies on such monitoring in patients with suspected or confirmed diagnosis of covid-19, we suggest that the decision on whether to use, or not to use, home-based oximetry monitoring is the responsibility of the physician assisting the patient. There is no indication the use of a home oximeter in individuals without chronic lung diseases, or as a method of early diagnosis of covid-19 “, says the note.

Only one of the parameters



At first, doctors point out that the oximeter does not diagnose covid-19. When saturation falls, it happens only around the sixth or seventh day, and other symptoms, such as fever and body pain, are likely to appear earlier. Then, they point out that, just as there are cases of patients with compromised lungs who do not find it difficult to breathe, but have low oxygen saturation, there has also been the opposite: patients with normal oxygen saturation, but with lung injuries.

“There are patients who are in a more severe condition, but with good pulmonary reserve”, observes pulmonologist Igor Polonio. “There is a great variability between people, they are different when they get sick. Sometimes, the person is saturating normally, at rest, but the lung is compromised.”

He says he saw a patient with 98% saturation, but with a high respiratory rate, breathing a little faster. “He was a strong patient, in his 50s. He complained of mild shortness of breath, but the CT scan was full of injuries to the lungs,” he says. In that case, only an oximeter would not have served – and could have given the patient a false sense of security if he had used it alone at home.

That is, the oximeter cannot be the only criterion adopted to assess cases of covid-19. All doctors heard by BBC News Brasil, in fact, emphasize that oximetry is only one of the parameters for deciding on the admission of a patient.

“The oximeter gives one more data. It is a data, you cannot rely on it alone. It is like in the ICU. You have several monitors … The heart rate monitor, for example. It is necessary to consider a set of factors” , says pneumologist André Nathan, from the Sírio Libanês Hospital. “It is an objective parameter, and everyone likes something objective. But it is just another data, it does not diagnose anything.”

For Polonio, it is necessary to “make a global assessment of the patient and see the whole work”. “Saturation on time will not say whether the patient should be admitted.”

“It is a set of data that will tell us if the patient is well or not. The person may be serious at home and not have low oxygenation yet. The disease may have advanced a lot in the lungs, but without lowering oxygenation,” notes Gomes , from the Samaritan.

Image of an infected person’s lungs shows areas with pneumonia

Photo: SPL / BBC News Brasil

Lung disease



But experts agree that the device can be useful in some situations, such as for those who already have chronic diseases. And always with medical monitoring.

“Perhaps it would be more worthwhile to think about monitoring patients in risk groups, who are more likely to progress to more serious diseases, such as those who are elderly or who already have lung disease,” says Nathan.

If a patient in these conditions goes to the hospital and the doctor thinks that it is not the case to admit him, for example, the oximeter at home can be a good extra data to monitor him and decide on hospitalization if necessary. But, for this, medical monitoring is necessary.

For Gomes, the oximeter in the case of covid-19 could be recommended for people with chronic lung diseases, for those who have pulmonary fibrosis and even for those who have asthma.

Afonso, from Einstein, has recommended the purchase of the oximeter for some patients, and says that it is necessary to evaluate it case by case. “It is useful in some situations. The patient should talk to the doctor to find out if it is useful or not to have the device once it has been decided not to intern. And the measured value should always be discussed with a health professional.”

Pulmonologist Regina Tibana also notes that, because of the cost of oximeters “not all patients will have access” to the device. Three quarters of the population of Brazil depend solely on SUS, the country’s public health system, and a device ranging from R $ 100 to R $ 200 could represent a significant part of a family’s income.

Using the oximeter and cell phone apps



The oximeter is non-invasive and is a simple to use device. But lay people may still face difficulties in reading and measuring.

The device works like a flashlight that shines light on a sheet of paper and then measures how much of that light reaches the other side. The sheet of paper, in this case, is the patient’s finger. When hemoglobins, proteins that carry oxygen in the blood, have more oxygen, they absorb more infrared light; when they are less oxygenated, they absorb more red light. The intensity of the lights reaching the receiver on the other side is translated into digital values.

Patients who already had lung problems should have a record of habitual oxygen saturation in order not to interpret results incorrectly if they have covid-19

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

However, some aspects can interfere with the results. Using enamel, because of the color, is one of them. The other is to have a very cold hand. Oximetry can also undergo normal variations, such as being lower after the person wakes up.

Finally, it is important to note that patients who already have chronic diseases may have a saturation level below normal, and need to know this before a measurement.

“The wrong reading can change the value and generate anxiety in the patient”, says Tibana.

In addition, highlights José Eduardo Afonso, from Einstein, “there is a variability in the quality of the devices”. “There are patients measuring low saturation at home and by the time they measure in the hospital, saturation is normal. This can create unnecessary stress on patients,” he says. “People are measuring all day without having the slightest need. I have patients with covid-19 at home who are measuring far beyond what they need, if they need it.”

There are cell phone apps that claim to be able to measure the user’s oximetry, but its effectiveness is neither proven nor recommended by doctors. There is research that has shown that some apps made mistakes in their measurements.

