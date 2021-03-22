Fear of the arrival of foreign tourists at Easter at the beginning of the fourth wave

The government permissiveness with the arrival of foreign tourists to Spain It is generating some discomfort in some sectors of the population due to the fear that they will become a source of contagion and because of the comparative injury that it entails for Spanish citizens, who are prohibited from leaving their autonomous communities, except for justified cause. This situation will also continue for the holidays of Easter week.

In other words, national tourism will continue to be restricted by the measures antiCovid, with all the autonomies closed perimeter, but on the other hand, citizens from other countries of the European Union will be able to spend their holidays in Spain, if they wish and their respective governments allow it.

However, the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, considered yesterday that the arrival in Spain of tourists from the European Union “does not pose an element of risk” because it does not imply great mobility. “Last month 400,000 international travelers came when in a normal month we can be talking about 4.5 and even 6 million”, said the minister during an interview in La Sexta.

This is the case, for example, of german tourists, which are arriving en masse to the Balearic Islands, one of their favorite destinations, since ten days ago the executive of Angela Merkel It stopped considering the archipelago a risk zone and lifted travel restrictions for its citizens.

Just yesterday, the German giant TUI, the largest tour operator in the world, recovered flights to Mallorca with the arrival of five planes from cities such as Hannover, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt or Stuttgart, all of them “practically full”. Starting this week a new route will open from Munich. Other airlines such as Eurowings already fly to Balearics for days.

The Tuifly airline spokesman pointed out that the demand to travel to Mallorca from Germany is being “very high”, although he pointed out that “it does not reach the levels of the business registered at Easter 2019”, prior to the pandemic.

The hotels in MajorcaFor their part, they have been ready for days to welcome German tourists. According to the island’s Hotel Business Federation (FEHM), around 10% of the hotel plant in Mallorca is open and new openings are planned ahead of Easter.

The FEHM assured, however, that they are aware that reserves are subject to “many variables” and uncertainty, especially after the rebound in cases in several European countries that raise fear of the start of a new wave of coronavirus. “We operate in ephemeral and highly volatile scenarios”, they affirm.

And their worst fears could be confirmed because voices have already emerged in Germany calling for once again to limit travel to the Balearic Islands. “The federal government’s decision to lift the travel notice for Mallorca has been a serious mistake. The best thing would be to reverse it”said yesterday the chief minister of the state of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, who advocated suspending the authorization to travel. “If (Merkel) is not willing to do so, it will be necessary to open a serious debate on strict testing and quarantine obligations for the return. The contagion rate in Mallorca may not be critical, but when people from all over Europe gather in the Island at Easter we will have an immediate focus, “he argued.

Weil also indicated that it is “difficult to explain” that you cannot “book a family vacation in Lüneburg, but you can travel by plane to Mallorca”, alluding to the limitations on internal mobility that exist in the country. In the same vein, the president of Mecklenburg-Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, was positioned: “Nobody can understand that the option of a holiday in Mallorca will prevail again over one in the country itself for epidemiological reasons“That incongruity is precisely the one that many Spaniards who cannot leave their communities do not explain either.

This Monday, the chancellor Merkel meets with the heads of government of the federated states to analyze the steps to follow in the face of the escalation of new infections and the arrival of the Easter holidays: everything indicates that it will be necessary to reintroduce part of the restrictions that had been lifted, which could affect travel to Spain.

In addition to the Balearic Islands, the Valencia Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja and Murcia are also among the non-risk areas, according to the German authorities.

But in addition to the arrival of German tourists to Spain, the trips of french tourists, mostly young people, who for weeks have been landing en masse in Madrid to enjoy the bars and entertainment of the Spanish capital, some ‘freedoms’ that are currently not found in your country.

This phenomenon is also being noticed in Barcelona since the Generalitat made the opening hours of the hotel business more flexible: this weekend, the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Guardia Urbana evicted several large bottles in El Born and in Plaça del Macba, in the heart of the city, where young people participated, including some foreigners.

Also, in Seville, four airlines have announced that they will resume their activity at São Paulo airport throughout this week, with routes from Paris, Zurich and Lisbon, among others, which will be offered by Air France, Edelweiss and TAP, respectively.

Foreign calls for prudence

Before the arrival of tourists to Spain, the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, recalled last week that “all governments recommend their citizens not to move if not for fundamental reasons” and appealed to “individual responsibility.”