The gesture of Ed Reed radically changes. Before asking about the injuries that the football And if he had suffered concussions during his career, he would smile and be calm.

After hearing that question, her voice is low. He has a solemn countenance and his gaze is fixed on the interlocutor.

“I have a shoulder injury and a hip injury,” responds to EL UNIVERSAL Sports the exsafety of the Baltimore Ravens and member of the Hall of Fame. “Both injuries cause me pain and I can’t swing well when I play golf. And yes, I had two shocks throughout my career. “



The shocks he suffered Reed were little sounded in the Nfl, like those of many current and retired players who suffered heavy blows to the head.

In the last decade, there have been records of former players who suffered the ravages of concussions and their most severe disease: chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), an illness that causes migraines, memory loss, violent behavior and, in severe cases, suicidal thoughts.

The center of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Webster, and another 110 deceased former players were diagnosed with this disease, after a study by the neurologist Ann McKee and published by the newspaper The New York Times in 2017.

“Sometimes I forget where I left the keys, when I had just had them in my hands. I think i could have symptoms[of[deETC]. But all of us who play soccer [americano] we are exposed to this. It is one of the risks ”, he says Reed.

The former defender, for now, will not know in life if he had the disease, because there is still no study that can prove it, except for a post-autopsy analysis.

You may also be interested: NFL player accused of assault surrenders to police

.