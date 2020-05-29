Little by little, it seems that the countries are returning to normality in terms of their activities, obviously following the corresponding security protocols. The film industry cannot be left behind, so the producer of ‘Venom 2’ spoke about the restart of productions of Hollywood movies.

Some countries are gradually trying to open their economies and thus be able to resume business in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, this also includes the world of entertainment like series and movie productions. But while there are people who already want to return to their filming, there are others who, although they are in front of or behind the camera, are not eager to do so.

It was thanks to an interview with Vanity Fair, that several filmmakers discussed their idea of ​​resuming film production. Among them was the producer of ‘Venom 2’ and the reboot of ‘Home Alone’, Dan Wilson, He spoke about restarting productions and I express that he is not in favor of returning to normalcy so soon.

“No one wants to enter an environment that will be risky and that also applies to crew members. It is not just talent. They are all involved in the set. There is nervousness and that is natural and understandable. In the plans we have discussed, they certainly have taken that into account and I suppose we will see it when we get there. All of these great actors and people that we work with have their own individual thoughts about going back. But we are building a plan that gives them as much protection as possible, ”said Wilson.

In addition to his statement, Wilson also said that many people in Hollywood already plan to take their next year off work. Luckily for Venom fans, it was reported that filming for the film had already been completed before the pandemic, and although its release was delayed, everything points to Venom: Let There Be Carnage continues with its release date for the June 25, 2021.