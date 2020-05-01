José Narro Robles again criticized the role of the Ministry of Health before COvID-19 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Jose Narro, former owner of the Health Secretary (SSa), assured that the duty of the health authorities is keep Andrés Manuel López Obrador well informed and not “tell the president what he wants to hear”, in the face of the coronavirus emergency in Mexico.

In an interview for the radio program Así las Cosas, the also former rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) explained in depth the publications he made in the past 28th of April in his official Twitter account, where he maintained that the data provided in the evening conferences at the National Palace are not credible.

Last Tuesday, the doctor graduated from the highest house of studies in Mexico criticized the figures provided by Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, regarding the advance of the coronavirus in Mexico and recalled that something similar happened with the epidemic of AH1N1 in 2009.

“In # Mexico, the COVID-19 pandemic is a very serious problem and we have to understand it in its full dimension. In the next thread I explain why now, as in 2009, Hugo López-Gatell’s figures do not add up, while generating mistrust and uncertainty ”, he published accompanied by the contrast of a series of data.

In the interview for the program, the former contender for the presidency of the Institutional Revolution Party (PRI) pointed out methodological errors to combat SARS-Cov-2 in the country. The first of them was the number of tests applied to know the number of cases in Mexico, before this he pointed out that the number of applications is very small and this favors generating bad estimates about the magnitude of the problem and, therefore, how to contain it. and attending to it can be more complicated.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mexico is the last country, belonging to the organization, to apply coronavirus detection tests. The average is 22.9 tests per 1,000 inhabitants and Mexico only applies 0.4.

When asked about López Obrador’s performance against the coronavirus, he said that it is not his fault that he announced that he was may lift quarantine in 1,000 municipalities in the country on May 17, but from the experts who tell him what he wants to hear.

“Making the president hold this is not possible, and it does not have signs of signaling but of a technical nature and it is not possible that right now when we are still in the phase of accelerated contagions, it is not possible that they want to maintain dates that are going to be impossible to fulfill them. We are still in a moment of enormous gravity, that is the line that we follow […] This implies that there is fear of making strong decisions, “he assured the air.

In detail, Narro Robles recalled the time that López-Gatell said that there may be eight to 30 times more cases than those officially registered when he declared on April 8:

“There is an error of appreciation that persists so far in most countries: the idea that everything can be observed directly. And not. The science of epidemiology is convinced that not everything can be observed. So, it is actually a methodological error to suppose that only what is seen exists, and vice versa: that what is not seen does not exist; however, in many countries the idea of ​​’I am going to test everyone’ is still used. This leads to an error of interpretation, which is to think that what you see is the only thing there is ”.

Until the most recent count of the SSa, released on April 30 at the evening conference, in Mexico there is record of 19,224 cases and 1,859 deaths. This means that if the multiplication factor of the unknown cases is applied, the number of cases can exceed half a million.

At the discretion of the former SSa holder, that is why it is important to apply the tests that are necessary and dimension the size of the problem.

