1% falls in European stocks: fear of inflation increases on Wall Street

European stocks open Tuesday’s session with falls, following in the wake of Wall Street and this morning by the main Asian stock exchanges, with the growth values ​​and those that have done the best in recent months and that, therefore, present higher overbought levels, leading the falls.

The Dax falls 0.91%; Cac 40, 1.03%; the FTSE 100, 1.21% and the FTSE Mib, 0.79%. The Euro Stoxx 50 subtracts 1.02%.

In the macro agenda of the day highlights the publication in Germany of the ZEW indices for the month of May, indexes that measure the expectations that large investors and analysts have about the future of the German economy. Already in the afternoon, and in the US, the index that measures the optimism of small companies will be published, corresponding to the month of April, and lthe number of jobs offered (JOLTS) for the month of March.

In the meantime, the season for the presentation of results on the European stock exchanges continues, with the accounts of Alstom, Ubisoft, E.ON, Frankfurt Airport, Hochtief, Nordex, ThyssenKrupp, Banca Generali, Banca Mediolanum, Mediaset, Mediobanca.

The fear of inflation was once again felt yesterday in the European stock markets and, above all, in the United States, causing sharp falls in the values ​​classified as growth, especially in technology and those related to renewable energies.

However, the main indices of the Old Continent closed mostly flat, far from the highest levels of the day, with exceptions such as the Ibex 35 which, once again, supported by the good performance of the banks and Telefónica, was unmarked from the rest, ending the session with a revaluation close to 1%.

Fear of inflation on Wall Street

On wall street the fear of a strong rise in inflation and the effect that this could have on the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed) it was noticed even more than in the European stock markets.

The Dow Jones was down 0.10% in a day marked by the fall of large technology companies, which had an impact on the Nasdaq index. The selective S&P 500 fell 1.04% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell a remarkable 2.55%, with strong falls of Tesla (-6.44%) and Facebook (-4.11%), among other large listed companies.

Read more

According to analysts, sales in the technology sector respond to doubts due to their high valuation after the months of the pandemic and its attractiveness in the economic reactivation, when inflation is expected to increase. Just yesterday, several Wall Street market analysis firms lowered the rating for some of the big names, such as Alphabet or Intel, which generated a rout.

Last week ended with a disappointing April employment report, with 266,000 new jobs compared to the one million that was expected, which nonetheless reinforced the idea that the stimuli will continue.

“The most curious thing about everything that happened yesterday is that, unlike other times, when the fear of inflation takes center stage in the financial markets, during the session the bond markets were quite stable, without there being strong variations in the prices of these assets and their returns ”, indicate Link Securities analysts.

“The normal thing is that, if investors in bonds thought that the expected upturn in inflation was going to have a structural nature, as it seems that investors in equities discounted yesterday, the prices of these assets should have yielded and their yields have skyrocketed. upward, something that, as we have pointed out, did not happen ”, they add.

“It is therefore possible that what happened yesterday in the western stock markets, and that it will most likely continue today, is a simple correction, as a result of the overbought in indices and many securities, with investors taking” inflation “as an excuse to reduce positions ”, they emphasize.

In an interview for the French newspaper Le Monde, the chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Irishman Lane, He said that the economy of the Euro Zone is at a turning point and that he expects strong growth from now on, but from very low levels. In that sense, Lane pointed out that with strong growth until the end of the year, the region’s economy would not reach the pre-pandemic level (2019) until approximately mid-2022.

In addition, he said that unemployment would take until 2023 to fall to the levels it presented in 2019. Therefore, Philip R. Lane highlighted the importance of maintaining a sustainable effort to support the recovery of the drivers of fiscal and monetary policies.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Finland and member of the Governing Council of the ECB, Olli Ilmari Rehn, in an interview with the Financial Times, claimed a change in the inflation target of the ECB, in line with that of the Federal Reserve (Fed). In this sense, he pointed out that it should be accepted that inflation exceeded 2% for a time to compensate in this way for the years of slow price growth. Rehn noted that, in addition to price stability, the ECB should focus on maximum or total unemployment in the current context of lower natural interest rates.

The euro yields against the dollar and it is exchanged for 1,213 greenbacks.

Oil prices go down. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe fell 0.67% to $ 67.86 per barrel, while the US West Texas cut 0.71% to $ 64.46.

The falls in oil prices occur despite the fact that America’s largest gas pipeline will not resume full operations for several more days due to a ransomware cyber attack attributed to a criminal network called “DarkSide”.

The Colonial Pipeline attack, which provides nearly half the fuel consumed along the east coast of the United States, is one of the largest of its kind on record. The impact of lost production and rising fuel prices has yet to be determined, analysts said.