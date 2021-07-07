Fear of inflation begins to subside in the United States

The discussion about inflation it was among those who think it is transitory like the FED and the rest of the group of investors who do not believe that it is so. However, the survey published on Tuesday on price pressure remains high, although it would be slowing down according to Myles Udland at Yahoo Finance.

The activity report of the service sector of the Institute for Supply Management published on Tuesday showed that the price paid sub-index fell 1.1 points in June, but remained at a historically high level of 79.5. Any reading in this report above fifty indicates an increase in activity, in this case, prices are rising, while readings below 50 suggest a contraction in the sector.

The final analysis of IHS Markit on service sector activity in June also suggested that input prices remain high, with this index registering its second steepest rise on record. Only in May did prices rise faster.

But like the ISM report, the IHS Markit data showed a drop in the rate of increase in input prices compared to the previous month. In other words, costs are increasing across the board, but they are increasing at a slower rate. Which also means that cost pressures appear to be transitory, a result that has improved the prospects for companies in the largest sector of the economy.

The report noted that “business expectations regarding production prospects over the next year improved to end of second trimester. The degree of optimism strengthened to the highest since November 2020, as companies gained confidence after a more extensive reopening of the economy and expressed hopes of further increases in customer demand. Respondents also mentioned a reduction in inflation concerns. ”

And the markets seem to be bracing for this result. Yields of long-term Treasury bonds have declined steadily in recent months, with the performance at 10 years touching 1.37% Tuesday, its lowest level since February. Other measures of inflation expectations, such as breakevens to five or five years, they have also cooled in recent weeks.

And as the IHS Markit report showed, current input pressures on companies, whether labor, materials or other costs, are also partly offset by higher prices in a context of heavy consumption and fuel what Oxford Economics said Tuesday is a “services boom.”

According Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead US Economist at Oxford Economics, “The resurgence of summer services has taken hold.”

He added: “Going forward, reopenings and increased confidence driven by the much improved healthcare context, despite the recent upturn in cases, will continue to drive the services boom. Labor shortages and high input costs will slow down the expansion, but those pressures should diminish slowly in the second half of the year. “