SÃO PAULO – The R $ 172 billion in sales lost by the Brazilian retail trade from mid-March to today due to the period of social isolation should take time to recover. In cities where the reopening was authorized, shopping stores are selling up to 70% less compared to the period before the quarantine. In street commerce, the situation is less worse, with a drop of up to 40%.

The lack of coordinated action to reopen other sectors, such as schools and public transport, in addition to the fear of contamination of the disease and the drop in the population’s income, halted a stronger resumption of retail where it was released.

In Florianópolis, for example, where commerce reopened a month ago, retailers are still staggering. “Whoever is doing well today sells 20% of what he sold before the pandemic”, says Rodrigo Rossoni, president of Florianópolis Commercial and Industrial Association (ACIF), mentioning retail in general. He explains that commerce has been reopened, but schools and public transport have not. This lack of coordination between sectors prevents the flow of consumers to the streets and stores.

Research National Trade Confederation (CNC) shows that even with the reopening, sales of non-essential products trade in Santa Catarina remained in the red in relation to the pre-pandemic period, although with much smaller losses compared to states that still face restrictions. In the accounts of CNC’s chief economist, Fabio Bentes, in the last four weeks, with retail already authorized to operate, the Santa Catarina trade stopped selling R $ 3.4 billion. Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul and Goiás, where the Federal District is located, States where trade has already been released, also suffered losses.

Tito Bessa, owner of the TNG clothing chain, with 165 stores in the country, of which 25 are open and spread across Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and the Federal District, noticed different results between mall stores and reopened street stores . In shopping malls, the drop in sales in cities where commerce was reopened reaches 70% and in street stores, the retraction varies between 30% and 40%.

“In the open, the tendency is for consumers to feel safer, but I don’t know why this is happening. Shopping entrepreneurs are taking great care”, says Bessa, president of ABrazilian Association of Satellite Shopkeepers (Ablos). In the four reopened shopping malls of the Multiplan group, located in Canoas (RS), Porto Alegre (RS), Curitiba (PR) and Brasília (DF), the movement of consumers is 50% less than usual, says the institutional vice president , Vander Giordano.

Nabil Sahyoun, president of the Association of Mall Shopkeepers (Alshop) confirms the retreat. In their accounts, the malls that reopened in the last 15 days recorded a 60% drop in the number of people circulating in relation to May 2019. Giordano sees a positive point in the lower flow of people. “This helps to ensure that our health preservation measures work.” A point raised by the executive is the time spent by consumers in shopping malls, which has been shorter. The reflection is a higher sales conversion. This movement was also noticed by Rossoni. “When people go to the mall, they go to buy”.

At Lojas Colombo’s 240 points of sale, spread across the three southern states, where trade has already been released, the flow of consumers has dropped, the company says. According to the retailer, the restrictions imposed by municipal decrees on the circulation of people and the permanence in stores contributed to the fall in the movement.

Even with the reopening, CNC’s Bentes believes that the recovery of trade will remain slow due to the deterioration of economic conditions, with the loss of income and jobs. In April alone, 860 thousand formal jobs were destroyed.

The economist also points out that, for several reasons, shopping malls will suffer more than street stores in this resumption. Among them, Bentes points out the rules of flexibility that in many cities determine a smaller flow of people in shopping malls and restricted opening hours. In addition, there is the question of the environment being confined in the mall, which, due to restrictions, can lead to the formation of lines to enter. He also recalls that cinemas and other services are prohibited from operating. Because of this, fewer people will go to shopping malls, which can reduce impulse purchases. “Street commerce tends to start a recovery before shopping malls”, concludes the economist.

