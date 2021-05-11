Fear of gasoline shortage in the US after cyber attack on pipeline network

May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021

The cyber attack on a major pipeline network in the United States sparked fears of a gasoline shortage, prompting nervous purchases and the government’s temporary suspension of anti-pollution rules in three states and the nation’s capital to ensure supply.

A ‘ransomware’ attack on Colonial Pipeline on Friday forced the company to shut down its entire network, although industry experts say any fuel shortages will be temporary.

Colonial Pipeline, which transports about 45% of the fuels consumed on the country’s east coast, has said it aims to restore most of its activities by the weekend.

The company claims that it is closely monitoring the level of its reserves and that the authorities have taken several emergency measures to mitigate the impact of the closure.

About 7% of gas stations in Virginia, 5% in North Carolina and 4% in Georgia are currently running out of gas, according to a site analyst who specializes in tracking gas prices, GasBuddy.

And the average price in the country of a gallon of gasoline (3.79 liters) is at 2.97 dollars, “its highest level since 2018,” said GasBuddy, recalling that the cost of a full tank has had a strong increase. since the beginning of the year.

– Temporary exemption –

Some fear that the Colonial Pipeline disruption will cause gasoline prices to spike just before the Memorial Day holiday on May 31, the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

To alleviate the situation, the Joe Biden government has already granted more flexibility for the transport of refined products by road as of Sunday.

And on Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted “a temporary waiver to ensure that there is an adequate supply of gasoline available in the affected areas until normal supply to the region can be restored.”

The EPA measure suspends clean air rules that require urban areas to use fuel with additives that make gasoline less polluting but also more expensive.

The exemption “is necessary to take steps to minimize or prevent disruption of the adequate supply of gasoline to consumers,” explained EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

This provision will be in force until May 18 and concerns the federal capital Washington, as well as the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

– “There is no reason to be scared” –

However, oil market specialists are not panicking: the price of the benchmark gasoline contract traded in New York temporarily rose Sunday night, but has since fallen below its level of Friday, before the cyber attack announcement.

“Gasoline prices that stations pay increased just a couple of cents today across the southeastern United States,” analyst Patrick De Haan said on Twitter. “There is no reason to be scared.”

John Catsimatidis, CEO of the United Refining Company, which processes more than 70,000 barrels a day of oil and owns more than 400 service stations in the New York area, said Monday that the closure of Colonial Pipeline will raise prices, estimating a rise of “at least four cents a gallon.”

But Shell spokesman Curtis Smith noted that “it is still too early to know the possible impacts on product flow.”

According to the federal police (FBI), the hacking action against Colonial Pipeline was carried out by the DarkSide criminal group using “ransomware”, a program that exploits security holes to encrypt computer systems and demand a payment to unlock them.

The largest refined products pipeline operator in the United States ships gasoline and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the populous East Coast through 8,850 kilometers of pipelines, serving 50 million consumers.

With information from AFP