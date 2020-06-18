© DAVID JOLES / Minneapolis Star Tribune / TNS

Examiners wait in the emergency room of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, where they check patients for symptoms of covid-19 on June 4, 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS – Millions of Americans are putting their health at risk by avoiding hospital care, even in medical emergencies, for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Visits to emergency rooms across the United States have decreased dramatically since the pandemic began, even though doctors say patients are much less likely to catch the virus while in a hospital bed than shopping at a store.

In April, there was a 42 percent decrease in the use of emergency services nationwide. That equates to 900,000 fewer visits a week compared to the same time a year ago, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

« This is an impressive number that suggests that many people are not seeking care for things that they should be looking for, » said Dr. John Hick, state adviser on COVID-19 and an emergency physician at Hennepin Healthcare, where emergency visits were 43 percent lower than normal in April.

At Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, the volume of emergencies was reduced to 86 patients per day in April, just over half the normal level. At Regions Hospital in St. Paul, visits to the emergency department decreased 35 percent to 167 per day in March and early April. Allina Health saw a collective drop of almost 50 percent in visits to its 13 emergency departments in the metropolitan area.

Volumes tend to rise, but remain at least 20 percent below historical averages.

At least four out of five people who get COVID-19 have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, while up to five percent may need intensive care in the hospital. In about 85 percent of the 30,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by laboratory tests in Minnesota since March 5, those who contracted the virus no longer need to remain in isolation.

The number of cases is stabilizing in Minnesota. But at the start of the pandemic, Governor Tim Walz and other officials said that COVID-19’s greatest risk would be to overwhelm the health care system with scores of sick patients. Elective and non-emergency procedures were canceled to preserve limited supplies of masks, gowns, and other protective equipment.

Hospitals now indicate they have adequate supplies of protective equipment and contingency plans to handle another wave if it comes. Meanwhile, many patients have become more ill by staying home, while hospitals have suffered a drastic decline in income from lost activity.

« The patients have been coming back, and we are seeing that people are sicker than they normally would be. And that is because they are waiting, » said Dr. Brent Walters, medical director of the Emergency Department at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis. Park.

Many Minnesota hospitals have implemented a wide variety of improved infection control measures to cope with the outbreak, including universal patient screening, extensive use of personal protective equipment, cleaning of surfaces and improvements in air circulation patterns and traffic in corridors. The result, according to doctors, is a much lower risk of transmission in the hospital.

Health workers have contracted the virus while on duty, but no source contacted for this report was aware of any patients having contracted the virus in hospital. Neither does the Minnesota Department of Health.

« Although COVID is a frightening disease, and it is surprisingly transmissible compared to other respiratory viruses, … it is extremely rare that this infection is inadvertently transmitted or acquired while in hospital, » said Dr. Cameron Berg. , medical director of the Emergency Department at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where emergency volumes during the pandemic fell 40 percent below normal at any given time.

However, people are putting their health at risk because they do not receive prompt attention in the event of strokes, heart attacks, acute appendicitis, serious infections and other emergency needs. Doctors indicate that people are afraid of acquiring the virus in the hospital or believe that nurses and doctors do not have enough protective equipment.

« I have many patients who apologize for coming, » said Dr. Katherine Katzung, chair of the Emergency Department at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis. « During the protests, I even had people apologizing for coming. I said, ‘Well, they sprayed you with tear gas. That’s a very reasonable reason for you to be in the emergency room. «

Some precautions against the pandemic are immediately evident at the front door. In many hospitals, the temperature is taken for each patient, and everyone must answer a series of questions about COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. Like many supermarkets, hospitals have floor markings for social distancing as they line up.

Once through the front door, patients are quickly cataloged into potential COVID and non-COVID groups. Abbott Northwestern directs people to one side of the waiting room or the other, and the Methodist has separate waiting rooms for COVID and « NOVID. »

Nurses and doctors wear N95 masks and eye protection while caring for each patient. For COVID patients, more protective equipment such as face shields, or electric respirators may be used.

Many hospitals have begun doing a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 on every person admitted to the emergency room, and take greater precautions until the test comes back negative.

At North Memorial, about two percent of tests done on people who initially tested negative for COVID at the front door tested positive, Berg said.

Many hospitals now have capsules or wings of COVID wards, both in the emergency departments and in the general hospital. COVID wards typically have pole-mounted tablets that can be used to talk to doctors and family members.

At the Methodist, a dedicated, easy-to-clean stethoscope hangs outside every COVID patient room, and there’s an ultraviolet cleaning robot parked in a hallway next to the regular mop bucket and laundry cart.

COVID rooms in the emergency room have closable doors and negative air circulation systems that ensure air is vented out of the building, not down the hall. At Abbott Northwestern, an alarm in an empty COVID patient room went off after the door didn’t close properly during a quick demonstration earlier this month. Many rooms have been equipped with box-sized machines that sit on the floor and optimize air pressure.

And then there is the entire colored ribbon. Many hospitals have placed lines of red, yellow, and green tape on the floor to mark different areas of risk of infection. Patients are grouped into zones upon arrival, and doctors and staff crossing the lines take precautionary measures, such as changing protective equipment and sterilizing hands.

Although strips of duct tape on the floor may not seem like health technology, the system (known as the « traffic control package ») dramatically reduced infection rates among Taiwan hospital workers during the 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus. -CoV. For the current SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, hospitals are adapting that model.

« I don’t want to suggest that healthcare facilities are sterile and that there is no chance of contracting a healthcare-acquired infection, » said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases at the state Department of Health. « But health centers are very much in tune with COVID. … Now, probably more than at any other time, facilities are really in tune with infection prevention. »

– This text was translated by Kreativa Inc.

Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com