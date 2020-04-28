The fear of death in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic has given rise to new axes of polarization in addition to the clash between left and right in Brazil. This is one of the findings of political analysts and economists who participated in the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) webinar on the impacts of the covid-19 in the current world.

Political scientist Carlos Pereira, columnist for the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, cited a study in which FGV identified that support for the need for isolation united the left and the center of the political spectrum. On the right, the group is evenly divided between those who argue that there is no need to isolate the population and those who disagree with this recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This scenario of uniting the left with the center and dividing the right also happens in relation to the assessment of the president and the governors on combating the pandemic,” said the political scientist. With the support of the State, data from the FGV survey were collected between March 28 and April 4 in an opinion poll. The questionnaire was released on social networks, especially by WhatsApp. The total sample was 7,848 responses.

For political scientist Marcus André Melo, the pandemic caused a “displacement of tectonic plates from politics”. In his assessment, President Jair Bolsonaro loses by betting on the clash of health versus economy, contradicting guidelines from health authorities and defending the end of isolation so that the country’s economy “does not stop”.

One of the explanations for the president’s strategy, according to Marcus Melo, is to return to the leading role in the public debate. “Bolsonaro’s rise has to do with cultural wars, behavioral agendas, corruption, tax and market reforms. But all this has disappeared with the pandemic, it has lost importance. The public agenda is monothematic. By introducing this ‘cleavage’ between health and economy, Bolsonaro regains some attention, but loses the bet. “

Debate

Economist Monica de Bolle, also a columnist for the state, criticized the discourse that opposes health and economics. “The pandemic has consequences and they happen regardless of what is thought about isolation and sanitary measures. This debate is more obviously mistaken when the fear of death is at stake. What stops the economy is the fear of death, not quarantine. “

Sociologist Sérgio Abranches points out that the population’s support for governments is directly related to how the situation is getting worse in the country. . “

For journalist Pedro Doria, also a columnist for the State, disinformation has been a political weapon to disseminate information that contradicts science. “There is a machine of political disinformation over the internet,” he said. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

